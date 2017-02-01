VMI football announces 2017 signings

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

VMI head coach Scott Wachenheim today announced the signings of the 2017 football recruiting class.

“VMI football’s 2017 recruiting class is made up of men of character with an outstanding academic foundation who love playing football and desire the unique leadership training VMI provides,” said Wachenheim. “Our signing class includes student-athletes from six states Texas, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Florida, North Carolina, and Virginia. It is a competitive group that looks to make an immediate impact on VMI football.”

The following signees are members of the 2017 VMI Football recruiting class. The info below includes name, position, height, weight, high school, and hometown.

2017 VMI Football Signees

Chris Anderson, WR, 6-1, 190, Lutz, Fla. (Admiral Farragut)

Imani Bey, LB, 6-3, 205, Upper Marlboro, Md. (Bishop McNamara)

George Brown, DL, 6-0, 285, Fredericksburg, Va. (Chancellor)

Will Bunton, DB, 6-0, 185, South Mills, N.C. (Camden County)

Tyren Cloyd, LB, 6-1, 190, Chesterfield, Va. (Benedictine)

Brad Davis, OL, 6-4, 255, Victoria, Va. (Fuqua School)

Montrece Gatling, DB, 5-9, 190, Havelock, N.C. (Havelock)

Jaylen Jefferson, DB, 5-9, 180, Chesapeake, Va. (Deep Creek)

Colin Loftis, DB, 6-0, 170, Arlington, Tex. (Mansfield Timberview)

Noah Manuel-Delaney, DL 6-4, 220, Fredericksburg, Va. (Chancellor)

Christopher Owens, WR, 6-0, 170, Aberdeen, N.C (Pinecrest)

Collin Reese, OL, 6-7, 260, Chesapeake, Va. (Grassfields)

Colby Rider, TE, 6-2, 240, Barren Springs, Va. (Fort Chiswell)

AJ Smith, ATH, 6-2, 200, Virginia Beach, Va. (Cox)

Shane Strand, OL, 6-5, 260, Fredericksburg, Va. (Colonial Forge)

Kris Thornton, WR, 5-8, 160, Manassas, Va. (Osbourne)

Reese Udinski, QB, 6-4, 180, North Wales, Pa. (North Penn)

Chuck Weatherman, DL, 6-5, 230, Staunton, Va. (Buffalo Gap)