 jump to example.com

VMI falls to UNCG, 91-82

Published Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, 4:05 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

vmiThe UNCG Spartans put five players in double figures and shot over 60 percent from the floor in the second half en route to a 91-82 win over the VMI Keydets, in SoCon basketball action Saturday afternoon at Cameron Hall in Lexington.

VMI (4-12, 1-4 SoCon) had a nine-point lead at the 7:35 mark of the first half, but the league-leading Spartans (14-5, 5-1) asserted themselves with a 30-7 run to close the half and took a 14-point lead to halftime. The Keydets got within seven points in the final minute, but could not draw any closer as UNCG prevailed by nine.

The Keydets were led by QJ Peterson in defeat, as he scored a game-high 31 points. Julian Eleby battled through a rough shooting night to tally 19 markers, and became the 40th player to go over 1,000 career points at VMI in the process. Armani Branch added 12 points and six rebounds.

Diante Baldwin and Demetrius Troy scored 20 points apiece to lead the Spartans, with Troy’s effort marking a career-high.

It was UNCG that jumped out to an early lead, pacing the Keydets by as many as six in the early going before a 10-0 run gave the Keydets a nine-point lead, 27-18, with 7:35 left in the first half. RJ White then scored for the visitors on their next trip down the floor, starting the game-breaking 30-7 run that would not see UNCG surrender the lead again.

After leading by 14 at halftime, the Spartans widened the lead to 20 with 16:39 to play. The margin was still 20 with 5:50 remaining, but the Keydets used an 11-0 run to climb within nine with just over three minutes to go.

The home team climbed within seven on exchanges of possession and free throws in the final minute, but the Keydets were unable to draw any closer as UNCG prevailed by nine.

In the contest, VMI went 31 of 66 from the floor (47%) and 12 of 31 from three-point range (38.7%). The Keydets, however, missed seven of their first 11 foul shots and wound up at 8 for 15 (53.3%) for the afternoon.

UNCG blistered the nets in the second half, going 17 of 28 (60.7%), to wind up at 59.3% for the game. The Spartans were 9 of 17 from three-point range (52.9%) and made 18 of 24 from the line (75%).

VMI basketball will return to action Thursday, when the Keydets travel to Spartanburg, S.C. to face the Wofford Terriers. Tip time is set for 7 p.m.

 

Postgame: VMI coach Dan Earl

“I think our guys continued to battle throughout but, UNCG is a good team. They can hurt you inside and have very good guard play and came out and played very well.”

“I was proud of our guys for fighting. We shot the ball decently, but not everybody, shooting 47% from the field and 39% from 3- I’ll take that. But you can’t give them 60 percent from the field and 53 from 3-point. It’s hard to win games that way. Defensively, we didn’t have enough as a team. We have to get better in that department.”

“When you are playing a guy who is not just a shooter or not just a driver, it’s harder to play those guys, but you certainly have to contest their shots.”

“We have to try to get it to the line more than we did. We’ll learn from it. I just told the team we have to stick together.”

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Any sin in #19 UVA winning ugly?

Chris Graham and Scott German break down #19 UVA’s 77-73 win at Clemson on Saturday in this installment of Street Knowledge.

Inside the Numbers: #19 UVA flips the script in win at Clemson

UVA shot 58 percent from the floor and was 10-of-18 from three-point range, and yet the game at Clemson came down to the final two minutes.

#19 UVA holds on for tough 77-73 ACC road win at Clemson

#19 UVA won a shootout with Clemson, shooting 58 percent from the floor in a 77-73 win over the Tigers on Saturday.

Virginia State Police respond to school bus fire on Interstate 64

Virginia State Police Trooper L.B. Dowell responded to a vehicle fire at the 103 mile marker on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County.

Capitol Square building to be named for civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns

The newly renovated building located at 202 N. 9th Street on Capitol Square in Richmond will bear the name of civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns.

Game Notes: #19 UVA on the road at Clemson on Saturday

No. 19 UVA (12-3, 2-2 ACC) plays at Clemson (11-5, 1-3 ACC) in ACC men’s basketball action on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Kaine will vote against Tillerson for State, back Mattis for Defense

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine said Friday that he will vote against the nomination of Rex Tillerson to be Secretary of State.

Street Knowledge: Is UVA ready for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff?

Chris Graham looks at the state of UVA football, with the clock ticking toward the 2020 Chick-fil-A Kickoff. Is three years enough time to get ready?

December revenue collections down from previous year

Governor McAuliffe announced today that December General Fund revenue fell 1.0 percent from December 2015 collections.

Wanda, Magic Honky Tonk Band headline LIVE @ the WAYNE

The return of Wanda Eaves Taylor and the debut of The Magic Honky Tonk Band will highlight the new LIVE @ the WAYNE on Friday, Jan. 27.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 