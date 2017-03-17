 jump to example.com

VMI drops series opener at Elon, 3-2

Published Friday, Mar. 17, 2017, 8:59 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

vmiAn eighth-inning home run was the difference in a pitcher’s duel as the Elon Phoenix edged the VMI Keydets, 3-2, in non-conference baseball action Friday in Elon, N.C. The game was the opener of a three-game weekend series.

Ryan Conroy of Elon and VMI’s Josh Winder had matched each other pitch for pitch Friday and entered the bottom of the eighth in a 2-2 tie, but with two outs, Kyle Jackson of Elon hit a 2-1 offering from Winder for a solo home run to left field. That gave Elon a 3-2 lead, and Conroy was able to retire the Keydets in order in the ninth for the victory.

Neither club had to dip into its bullpen Friday, as both pitchers recorded complete games. Winder dropped to 3-1 after allowing three runs on seven hits over eight innings. He struck out six and walked two. Conroy struck out nine and gave up just one earned run – a solo home run to Peyton Maddox – in going to 3-0 on the season.

Elon drew first blood, when Jackson led off the second with a double and James Venuto singled to right-center to score him and give the Phoenix a 1-0 lead.

The Keydets tied the game in the fifth, when Jacob Jaye led off with a single and moved to third when Mason Adamson put down a sacrifice bunt that was muffed for an error. One out later, Matt Dunlevy had an infield hit to tie the game, 1-1, but Matt Pita grounded into an inning-ending double play. Other than a solo home run, the Keydets would get just one runner into scoring position over the four innings.

Elon retook the lead with a run in the sixth, and Maddox tied the game in the seventh with his third home run in his last five games. That set the stage for Jackson’s go-ahead long ball in the eighth.

Offensively, Jackson and Venuto had two hits apiece to lead Elon, while Dunlevy and Maddox had two hits apiece for VMI. Tyler Tharp saw both his nine-game hitting streak and his 15-game streak of reaching base come to an end.

VMI and Elon resume their series at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Discussion
 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 