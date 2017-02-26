VMI drops series finale to Bucknell, 4-0

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

Three Bucknell pitchers limited the VMI Keydets to three hits as the visiting Bison claimed the series finale between the clubs, 4-0, Sunday in Lexington, Va.

Bucknell (2-4) jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the second, and starter Jeff Gottesman (1-0) made the advantage stand up. He did not allow a hit until Matt Dunlevy’s single with one out in the sixth inning, and finished his seven innings facing just three hitters over the minimum. Relievers Jack Grabek and Danny Rafferty combined for two scoreless innings to close the game out.

For the Keydets (3-5), Brandon Barbery dropped to 0-2 with the loss as he gave up four runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Bucknell jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second, when Sam Clark led off with a double. Luke Johnson attempted to bunt him to third, but Barbery misplayed the bunt and both runners were safe. One out later, Evan Klugerman plated a run with a groundout.

That would be the lone run of the game until the fifth, when JohnPaul Bell, making his first start of the series, drove in a run with a single. A wild pitch made it 3-0 and Brett Smith followed with a single, scoring Bell to cap the day’s runs.

The Keydets put two on in the ninth against Grabek and had the tying run on deck, but Rafferty induced a 4-6-3 double play to end the game.

Offensively, Tyler Tharp had VMI’s lone multi-hit game, going 2 for 3, while three Bucknell players went 2 for 5 in the contest.

VMI baseball will return to action Wednesday, when the Keydets face William & Mary at Gray-Minor Stadium. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.