VMI drops opener at Old Dominion, 14-2

Published Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2017, 10:41 pm

vmiOld Dominion scored seven runs in the first inning and never looked back, en route to a 14-2 victory over the VMI Keydets in non-conference baseball action Tuesday night in Norfolk, Va.

The Monarchs (12-4) drew four walks and a hit by pitch to start the game, quickly go ahead 2-0 and knock VMI (7-8) starter Zak Kent from the game. Kyle Staats relieved, but ODU was able to add five more runs on just two hits to go up 7-0. VMI got no closer the rest of the way.

The winning pitcher was Joe Strzelecki (1-0), who allowed one run on two hits and five walks in four innings, while Kent (0-2) took the loss. He was charged with five runs and did not record an out. Among the Keydet relievers, Michael Geary pitched a career-high 2 1/3 innings and did not allow a run.

After going ahead in the first, ODU added two additional runs in the third. VMI got on the board in the fourth on a RBI single by Jacob Jaye, but the Monarchs pulled away even further with four runs in the fifth against reliever Brady Watts.

The Keydets scored again on an unearned run in the seventh, and ODU capped the evening’s events with an eighth-inning tally.

Offensively, Jaye – making his first career start at third base – went 2 for 4 to lead the Keydets.

The Keydets return to action Wednesday, when they take on the Monarchs once again in Norfolk. Game time is set for 3 p.m.

