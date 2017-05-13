VMI drops Game 1 of twinbill with Furman, 4-1
Published Saturday, May. 13, 2017, 7:32 pm
The Furman Paladins scored four runs in the seventh inning, breaking a scoreless tie on the way to a 4-1 win over the VMI Keydets in the opener of a SoCon doubleheader Saturday in Greenville, S.C.
Josh Winder cruised into the seventh having allowed just three hits for the Keydets (20-28, 6-13 SoCon), but Brandon Elmy led off the inning with a walk for Furman (26-23, 13-9). Landon Kay followed with a two-run homer down the line to give the Paladins the lead for good. Bret Huebner had a RBI double and Jabari Richards a RBI single later in the inning, with Richards’ hit knocking Winder from the game after 6 2/3 innings.
Josh Hollifield homered in the eighth to cut the margin to 4-1, but that was as close as the Keydets would get the rest of the way.
Winder (6-5) took the loss after allowing four runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. He became the first Keydet to exceed the 90-innings pitched mark since 2009. Grant Schuermann (6-4) was the winner, as he pitched seven shutout innings with eight strikeouts against no walks.
On the day, Tyler Tharp led the VMI offense with its lone two-hit game. Matt Dunlevy went 0 for 3 to end his streak of seven straight multi-hit games. Jason Costa had the lone two-hit game for Furman.
