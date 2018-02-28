VMI basketball’s Bubba Parham named SoCon Freshman of the Year

Freshman guard Bubba Parham (Snellville, Ga./Brookwood) has been named 2017-18 Southern Conference Freshman of the Year by the league media. The conference announced its award winners Wednesday from the league office in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Parham, who ranks sixth in the league in scoring with a 14.9 PPG average, was also selected to the SoCon all-freshman team.

Parham has produced 24 double-figures scoring games on the season including a string of 15 straight SoCon contests that ran from late December to mid-February and is averaging 16.6 PPG in conference play.

Making starts in all 29 games, Parham has topped 20 or more points in seven contests this season including a career-high 26 points with a career-high seven assists in win at Chattanooga Jan. 27 and he also scored 25 points at The Citadel Feb. 17. In his college debut at NC State Nov. 10, Parham knocked down 12 of 12 from the free throw line in a 22-point college against the Wolfpack – marking the most points by a VMI freshman since Q.J. Peterson’s 25 points in second round of the 2014 CIT postseason event.

Parham also is converting at 79.8% mark in free throw shooting which ranks 4th in the SoCon.

Parham, an applied mathematics major, becomes VMI’s first conference freshman of the year honoree since the 2010-11 season when D.J. Covington was named Big South Conference FOTY. The Keydets played 11 seasons in the Big South (2003-2014) before returning to the SoCon in 2014-15 – a league where it had competed for 79 years. Parham is VMI’s first SoCon Freshman of the Year honoree since Jason Conley in 2002.

VMI opens up Southern Conference Tournament play Friday in Asheville, N.C. against The Citadel. Tipoff at the US Cellular Center is 7 pm.

For more info and all SoCon postseason award listings, go to www.soconsports.com.





