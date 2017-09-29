VMI basketball tickets on sale

VMI basketball tickets for the 2017-18 season went on sale Friday, September 29. Both season and individual tickets for all games at Cameron Hall are available at www.vmitickets.com or by calling 540-464-7266.

Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Cameron Hall ticket office Monday–Friday 9-am 4:30 pm.

2017-18 VMI Basketball Ticket Information

Season Tickets : Reserved (red/yellow sections): $125 – Adults

Reserved (red/yellow sections): $62.50 – Faculty/Staff

Reserved (red/yellow sections): $75 – Youth

General Admission (grey sections): $95 – Adults

General Admission (grey sections): $47.50 – Faculty/Staff

General Admission (grey sections): $55 – Youth

Single Game Tickets : Reserved (red/yellow sections): $15 – Adults

Reserved (red/yellow sections): $10 – Youth

General Admission (grey sections): $10 – Adults

General Admission (grey sections): $6 – Youth

General Admission (grey sections): $6 – Group

2016-17 VMI Basketball Home Schedule