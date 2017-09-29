VMI basketball tickets on sale
VMI basketball tickets for the 2017-18 season went on sale Friday, September 29. Both season and individual tickets for all games at Cameron Hall are available at www.vmitickets.com or by calling 540-464-7266.
Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Cameron Hall ticket office Monday–Friday 9-am 4:30 pm.
2017-18 VMI Basketball Ticket Information
- Season Tickets: Reserved (red/yellow sections): $125 – Adults
- Reserved (red/yellow sections): $62.50 – Faculty/Staff
- Reserved (red/yellow sections): $75 – Youth
- General Admission (grey sections): $95 – Adults
- General Admission (grey sections): $47.50 – Faculty/Staff
- General Admission (grey sections): $55 – Youth
- Single Game Tickets: Reserved (red/yellow sections): $15 – Adults
- Reserved (red/yellow sections): $10 – Youth
- General Admission (grey sections): $10 – Adults
- General Admission (grey sections): $6 – Youth
- General Admission (grey sections): $6 – Group
2016-17 VMI Basketball Home Schedule
- Nov. 18 vs. Presbyterian @ 1:00 pm
- Nov. 21 vs. Ohio Valley University @ 7:00 pm
- Dec. 2 vs. Radford @ 1:00 pm
- Dec. 9 vs. Longwood @ 1:00 pm
- Dec. 14 vs. Southern Wesleyan @ 7:00 pm
- Dec. 30 vs. Furman @ 1:00 pm
- Jan. 6 vs. UNCG @ 1:00 pm
- Jan. 18 vs. Mercer @ 7:00 pm
- Jan. 20 vs. The Citadel @ 1:00 pm
- Jan. 24 vs. Wofford @ 7:00 pm
- Feb. 8 vs. Western Carolina @ 7:00 pm
- Feb. 10 vs. ETSU @ 1:00 pm
- Feb. 23 vs. Samford @ 7:00 pm
- Feb. 25 vs. Chattanooga @ 1:00 pm
