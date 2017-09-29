 jump to example.com

VMI basketball tickets on sale

Published Friday, Sep. 29, 2017, 1:50 pm

vmi basketballVMI basketball tickets for the 2017-18 season went on sale Friday, September 29. Both season and individual tickets for all games at Cameron Hall are available at www.vmitickets.com or by calling 540-464-7266.

Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Cameron Hall ticket office MondayFriday 9-am 4:30 pm.

 

2017-18 VMI Basketball Ticket Information 

  • Season Tickets: Reserved (red/yellow sections): $125 – Adults
  • Reserved (red/yellow sections): $62.50 – Faculty/Staff
  • Reserved (red/yellow sections): $75 – Youth
  • General Admission (grey sections): $95 – Adults
  • General Admission (grey sections): $47.50 – Faculty/Staff
  • General Admission (grey sections): $55 – Youth
  • Single Game Tickets: Reserved (red/yellow sections): $15 – Adults
  • Reserved (red/yellow sections): $10 – Youth
  • General Admission (grey sections): $10 – Adults
  • General Admission (grey sections): $6 – Youth
  • General Admission (grey sections): $6 – Group

 

2016-17 VMI Basketball Home Schedule

  • Nov. 18 vs. Presbyterian @ 1:00 pm
  • Nov. 21 vs. Ohio Valley University @ 7:00 pm
  • Dec. 2 vs. Radford @ 1:00 pm
  • Dec. 9 vs. Longwood @ 1:00 pm
  • Dec. 14 vs. Southern Wesleyan @ 7:00 pm
  • Dec. 30 vs. Furman @ 1:00 pm
  • Jan. 6 vs. UNCG @ 1:00 pm
  • Jan. 18 vs. Mercer @ 7:00 pm
  • Jan. 20 vs. The Citadel @ 1:00 pm
  • Jan. 24 vs. Wofford @ 7:00 pm
  • Feb. 8 vs. Western Carolina @ 7:00 pm
  • Feb. 10 vs. ETSU @ 1:00 pm
  • Feb. 23 vs. Samford @ 7:00 pm
  • Feb. 25 vs. Chattanooga @ 1:00 pm

 
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
City, consultant to present parking study findings, gather public input
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: #WWE No Mercy, Hell in a Cell
One dead in single-vehicle accident in Orange County
The benefits of SMS marketing for your business
The importance of having Directx for PC gamers
First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe announces Feed Virginia Day of Action
Wayne Theatre presents Shenandoah: The Untold Stories Behind the Impossible Park
Billsburg Brewery to create nine new jobs in James City County
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 