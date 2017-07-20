VMI basketball 2017-18 schedule announced

The first meeting with N.C. State in 12 years and three Atlantic 10 opponents highlight the 2017-18 VMI basketball schedule announced today.

The Keydets under third-year head coach Dan Earl will open the season at N.C. State on Friday, November 10 – their first visit to Raleigh since the 2005-06 season. It will also mark the first time VMI has opened the season against the Wolfpack since the 1995-96 opener played between the teams at Reynolds Coliseum.

VMI will also face three squads from the Atlantic 10 conference including Duquesne (Nov. 14) Davidson (Dec. 5), and VCU (Dec. 22) and all games will be played on the road. It will be the first time VMI has faced Duquesne since the first round of the NCAA East Regional in 1977 when the Keydets advanced to the Sweet 16. VMI will also be facing Davidson for the first time since 2002-03 and the VCU game will mark the first visit to the Siegel Center since December, 2010.

The Keydets will play 14 home dates at Cameron Hall in Lexington starting with the home opener against Presbyterian College on Saturday, November 18. VMI will open Southern Conference play at home on Saturday, December 30 against Furman and will conclude the regular season with a Friday–Saturday weekend pair at Cameron Hall against Samford on Feb. 23 and Chattanooga Feb. 25.

Tickets for the 2017-18 season will go on sale in early fall.

2017-18 VMI BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Nov. 10 at N.C. State TBA

Nov. 14 at Duquesne 7 pm

Nov. 18 PRESBYTERIAN 1 pm

Nov. 21 OHIO VALLEY 7 pm

Nov. 25 at American 4 pm

Nov. 28 at Charleston Southern 7:30 pm

Dec. 2 RADFORD 1 pm

Dec. 5 at Davidson TBA

Dec. 9 LONGWOOD 1 pm

Dec. 14 SOUTHERN WESLEYAN 7 pm

Dec. 22 at VCU TBA

Dec. 30 FURMAN 1 pm

Jan. 3 at Wofford TBA

Jan. 6 UNCG 1 pm

Jan. 13 at ETSU TBA

Jan. 15 at Western Carolina TBA

Jan. 18 MERCER 7 pm

Jan. 20 THE CITADEL 1 pm

Jan. 24 WOFFORD 7 pm

Jan. 27 at Chattanooga TBA

Jan. 29 at Samford TBA

Feb. 1 at UNCG TBA

Feb. 8 WESTERN CAROLINA 7 pm

Feb. 10 ETSU 1 pm

Feb. 15 at Mercer TBA

Feb. 17 at The Citadel TBA

Feb. 20 at Furman TBA

Feb. 23 SAMFORD 1 pm

Feb. 25 CHATTANNOOGA 1 pm

Mar. 2-5 SoCon Tournament @ Asheville, NC

HOME GAMES IN CAPS

All game times subject to change