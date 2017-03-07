VMI baseball video streaming schedule released
Published Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2017, 7:03 pm
VMI baseball video streaming schedule released
Augusta Free Press editor Chris Graham will join Wade Branner as a commentator on 10 ESPN3 broadcasts of VMI baseball this spring.
The ESPN3 broadcasts highlight a schedule of 14 games to be made available this year.
The SoCon Digital Network will begin things on March 21 with VMI’s game against Richmond. The Samford series March 31 – April 2 will be shown in its entirety on the SoCon Digital Network.
The schedule then shifts to ESPN3 for a series with Mercer April 13-15, a set with UNCG May 5-7 and a game against the JMU Dukes on May 16. The schedule, and VMI’s home slate, wraps up with a three-game set against ETSU May 18-20 that will be shown on ESPN3.
Additional audio-only broadcasts may be added and this schedule is subject to change with limited notice. Road video broadcasts are at the discretion of the host institution, and road audio broadcasts will be announced in the appropriate game or series preview article on VMIKeydets.com.
2017 VMI Baseball Home Video Streaming Schedule
- March 21 – vs. Richmond – SDN
- March 31 – April 2 – vs. Samford – SDN
- April 13-15 – vs. Mercer – ESPN3
- May 5-7 – vs. UNCG – ESPN3
- May 16 – vs. JMU – ESPN3
- May 18-20 – vs. ETSU – ESPN3
