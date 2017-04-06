VMI baseball raises awareness for pediatric cancer research
Published Thursday, Apr. 6, 2017, 3:05 pm
VMI baseball raises awareness for pediatric cancer research
Courtesy SportsPhotoGuy.com for VMI
Prior to Tuesday’s VMI baseball game against Longwood, both teams donned gold shoelaces from the Go4theGoal organization to raise awareness for pediatric cancer research.
Go4theGoal is a non-profit organization that lists its mission as follows: “…to improve the lives of children battling cancer by providing financial support, developing and implementing unique hospital programs, funding innovative research, and granting personal wishes. Through our first hand experience with pediatric cancer and our medical background, Go4theGoal provides the best practices to patients, their families, and the hospitals and staff that care for them.”
The Keydets also wore the laces in Wednesday’s win over Old Dominion.
For more information on Go4theGoal, please visit www.go4thegoal.org.
