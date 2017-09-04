 jump to example.com

VMI announces Game Day procedure changes for football

Published Monday, Sep. 4, 2017, 11:35 am

With the 2017 home football opener set for Saturday, Sept. 9, VMI athletics has announced multiple game day changes that will be implemented beginning with that day’s game against Catawba.

vmiIn an effort to enhance fan safety and expedite entrance to Foster Stadium, a new screening security process will be implemented.

This linchpin of that new process includes a new clear bag policy that will limit the size and types of bags that can be brought into the stadium by fans. The implementation of this measure is intended to enhance public safety while minimizing time spent searching bags at gate security checkpoints, thus easing access into the stadium.

The policy is consistent with the NFL’s current model and multiple other schools throughout the region. Only clear tote bags that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″, or one-gallon plastic freezer bags, will be allowed in Foster Stadium. In addition, small handheld clutch purses no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ will be permitted. Spectators also will be able to carry other items allowed into the stadium such as binoculars, cameras, and smart phones.

Fans should also note that umbrellas will no longer be allowed in Foster Stadium.

In addition, the parking garage below the Corps Physical Training Facility (CPTF) will be open on a first-come, first-served basis for $20 per space. The garage will open at the same time as the parade ground for games, however, absolutely no tailgating will be allowed in the CPTF garage. If the parade ground is closed due to inclement weather, the garage is expected to remain open, but the no tailgating rule will be strictly enforced regardless of circumstances. Also, under no circumstances should any cones or signs blocking off spaces in the CPTF garage be removed or altered at any time.

Finally, fans are asked to observe all signage and not walk into blocked off areas in Foster Stadium.

