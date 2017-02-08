 jump to example.com

Visit Singer Island for the best combination of nature and modern there is

Published Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, 9:17 am

Singer Island is perhaps one of the best oceanfront neighborhoods one could visit as it is part of the Riviera Beach city. It offers stunning views interweaving a relaxing blend of natural beauty judging by the fact that it can boast with seven miles of pristine beaches where one could practice various water sports as well as walk around during the sunset for the most exquisite of experiences.

One can also find some pretty nice condos in Singer Island  which can provide a lot of comfort and luxury having facilities such as lounges on their private beaches as well as taking a leisurely swim within their heated pools and hot tubs. There are also some extra benefits for children to enjoy where they could enjoy specially designed playgrounds which will keep them busy as well as some amazing themed nights which will raise their interest by a lot.

When it comes to diversity and a wide range of interesting activities, Singer Island is the place to be. Whether one desires to go shopping during the day, a whole shopping district filled with the latest trends in terms of fashion and cuisine is available within walking distance from every resort. The island boasts with a wide array of championship golf courses to spend the weekends with friends as well as popular attractions such as the Gardens Mall and an improved Worth Avenue.

If one wishes to feel in the heart of the nature, bear in mind that chimpanzees and White rhinos can be viewed in their splendor at the Lion Country Safari. Irrespective of the fact whether if one just to enjoy Singer Island for a weekend getaway in order to hit the clubs for a couple of nights in a row or wants to spend a week there enjoying the Island’s facilities, Singer Island is the place to be.

For those who enjoy some quality water sports do note that D. MacArthur State Park is comprised of two miles of beach which provides those who enjoy snorkeling as well as scuba diving the ideal place for such activities. Bear in mind that this sector also has some amazing biking trails which lead to mangrove forests for those who wish to enjoy some natural wonders.

Staying in the same theme, there is a place called Lake Worth Lagoon which boats with an urban estuary for those eco-adventurers out there. People also have access to the Intracoastal Waterway where they could kayak canoe their way through some amazing short trails which lead directly to the Nature Center to get a little bit of history of the place.

