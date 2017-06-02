Visioning for the future of Rio+29

Albemarle County Supervisors Diantha McKeel and Brad Sheffield and Albemarle County staff invite the community to attend a visioning session on the future of the Rio+29 area.

This session will be held on Wednesday, June 14, from 1:30 – 3:00 PM at the Senior Center, 1180 Pepsi Place, Charlottesville.

A short presentation will be followed by small group discussions on the following three topics:

Economic Development – how can we attract new businesses to this area and help our existing businesses grow? Connecting the Corridor – how can we improve transportation facilities for bicycles, pedestrians, transit, cars? Identity and Vibe – what amenities, land uses, urban forms and features will attract people to this area?

Following the small group discussions, attendees will be brought back together for a larger group discussion, report out, update on project next steps, and a general question and answer opportunity.

The County is actively working to transform the Route 29 / Rio Road area. This work started with the new grade-separated intersection project and is continuing with the small area plan.

About the Small Area Plan

A Small Area Plan is a planning tool used to define a detailed plan for urban development and redevelopment in a focused area of strategic importance. The Rio+29 Small Area Plan will devise a vision for the area around Route 29 and Rio Road and create a roadmap for implementation. The vision is guided by stakeholders that live, work, and play in and around the area and by the strategic goals adopted by the Board of Supervisors through the Comprehensive Plan, Places29 Master Plan, and Strategic Plan. The Plan will help incorporate the new Rio Road Grade-Separated Intersection with future land use, transportation and capital projects in the area.

To learn more about the Rio+29 Small Area Plan and to review past meeting materials, please visit the project webpage – www.albemarle.org/Rio29SAP.