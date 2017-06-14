Virginia’s Haseley, Doyle earn All-America honors

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

A pair of All-America teams and the ABCA All-Atlantic Region honors were announced Wednesday, with a trio of Virginia baseball players earning recognition. Utility Adam Haseley (Jr., Windermere, Fla.) earned Second-Team All-America honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and Perfect Game/Rawlings. Relief pitcher Tommy Doyle (Jr., Vienna, Va.) pulled in his first All-America distinction, earning third-team honors from the NCBWA.

Haseley, Doyle and Pavin Smith (Jr., Jupiter, Fla.) also were named to the ABCA All-Atlantic Region Team Wednesday. Haseley was a first-team selection as an outfielder, while Doyle and Smith were named to the second team at relief pitcher and first base, respectively.

A two-time All-American, Haseley batted an ACC-best .390 this season with 14 home runs and 56 RBI in earning First-Team All-America honors from Baseball America as well as First-Team All-ACC laurels. He was named a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award Wednesday and also was a finalist for the second straight year for the John Olerud Two-Way Player Award. When UVA ended its season, Haseley was leading the ACC in batting, runs (66) and on-base percentage (.496) and ranked third in slugging (.676) fourth in hits (85), sixth in walks (41), seventh in home runs and ninth in RBI. He also was 7-1 with a 3.58 ERA in 65 1/3 innings over 11 starts on the mound.

Haseley was just the third player to bat .400 in the regular season under head coach Brian O’Connor (since 2004), joining Keith Werman (.446 in 2010) and Mike Papi (.408 in 2013).

Doyle was 3-1 with a 1.87 ERA and 14 saves in 23 relief outings in 2017. Opponents batted just .228 against him, and he struck out 38 while walking just 10. He earned Third-Team All-ACC honors in 2017 as he recorded the fifth-most saves in a single season at UVA. He ranked second in the ACC and ninth nationally in saves. Eight of his saves came in league play.

A 2017 First-Team All-ACC selection, Smith was a semifinalist for the 2017 Golden Spikes Award. He batted .342 with 13 home runs and a UVA single-season record 77 RBI in 2017. At the conclusion of UVA’s season, he ranked second in the ACC and fourth nationally in RBI. Smith had an incredible rate of contact in 2017, with more home runs (13) than strikeouts (12). He recorded more than three times as many walks (38) than strikeouts and ranked fourth toughest nationally to strike out (19 at bats/strikeout).