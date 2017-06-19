Virginia women’s basketball season tickets on sale

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Season tickets for the 2017-18 Virginia women’s basketball season are on sale now. Season tickets are available in reserved and general admission seating areas for UVA’s 15 home women’s basketball games.

Virginia returns 10 letterwinners from last year’s team that accumulated 20 wins. The Cavaliers have four starters back, including All-ACC Freshman Team selections Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) and Dominique Toussaint (Staten Island, N.Y.). Willoughby led UVA in rebounding (6.2 per game) and will be the top-returning scorer after averaging 9.8 points per contest a year ago. Virginia will have one newcomer, guard Brianna Tinsley (Madison, Va.).

The priority-ordering deadline for season tickets is Aug. 14.

Virginia’s complete conference and non-conference schedules will be released at a later date.

Season Ticket Information

All lower level seats in John Paul Jones Arena are reserved for women’s basketball games with the exception of the bleacher seats (sections 116-119) and section 108. Reserved season tickets are $100, while reserved season tickets for youth, seniors, and UVA faculty and staff are $75.

General admission season tickets are $85, $65 for youth, seniors and UVA faculty and staff. General admission seating is available in sections 108, 116-119, and in any upper level section.

All courtside seat season tickets are $150 for the women’s basketball season.

Women’s basketball season ticket holders receive numerous benefits for the 2017-18 season, including savings of up to 50 percent off single-game ticket prices. In addition, all season ticket holders receive a reserved parking permit for parking in the John Paul Jones Arena lot and are eligible to win prizes through an attendance rewards program. Season ticket holders will also have an opportunity to attend an open practice (date to be determined).

For returning season ticket holders, online applications will be available on Monday, June 19 and they will also receive a paper application in the mail.

Health System Hoos Ticket Information

A Health System Hoos season ticket is available to be purchased by UVA Health System staff. Seating for Health System Hoos members will be in reserved seats in the lower level of John Paul Jones Arena. UVA Health System employees interested in purchasing a season ticket as part of this program should contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office.

How to Purchase Tickets

For more information or to purchase season tickets, fans should contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821). Fans can also purchase tickets online at VirginiaSports.com or in-person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium.