 jump to example.com

Virginia Wildland Fire Academy: 17 years strong

Published Thursday, Jun. 1, 2017, 11:03 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Virginia Wildland Fire Academy is in the 17th year of the mission to provide high-quality fire training education to Virginia firefighters and regional partners. Since 2001, more than 7,000 students have participated in the many courses offered each year.  This is a total of 194,464 hours of instruction and has added important capacity to the state’s and region’s fire and incident response capabilities.

virginia department of forestryThis year, nearly 300 firefighters will take part in a total of 11 courses offered June 6 – 10 at Longwood University.  The students hail from 10 states and represent 14 state agencies, seven  federal agencies and 48 other local/county and private organizations.

John Miller, director of fire and emergency response for Virginia Department of Forestry, said, “Virginia’s Wildland Fire Academy is one of the best opportunities for students to learn, improve and fine-tune their skills in a setting that is controlled but is as realistic as possible.  In the early years of the Academy, the goal was simply increase capacity for fighting forest fires in Virginia and to build camaraderie among those who perform this important public safety service.  While those remain key components, the Academy has grown and expanded to include incident command training, wildland-urban interface, air operations and prescribed fire.  The result is that students gain the skills necessary to be more effective wildland firefighters both in Virginia and nationally.”

The training even extends to the way the Academy is conducted and managed as it employs the same system that is used to manage large, complex emergency response events.

“In all, the Wildland Fire Academy will improve the ability of the Virginia Department of Forestry and other regional agencies to respond effectively to the more than 1,000 wildland fires that occur each year in the Commonwealth and enable us to better protect the citizens of Virginia,” Miller said.

The Virginia Department of Forestry protects and develops healthy, sustainable forest resources for Virginians.  Headquartered in Charlottesville, the Agency has forestry staff members assigned to every county to provide citizen service and public safety protection across the Commonwealth, which it’s been doing now for more than 103 years.  VDOF is an equal opportunity provider.

With 16 million acres of forestland and more than 103,000 Virginians employed in forestry, forest products and related industries, Virginia forests provide an overall economic output of more than $17 Billion annually.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
VMI Keydets announce 2017 women’s soccer schedule
First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe announces Virginia Food Access Network
Emmett Hanger: Restoring the Shenandoah River and the Chesapeake Bay requires collaboration
Late homer lifts Lynchburg Hillcats past P-Nats
Center for Justice and Peacebuilding announces Peacebuilder of the Year Award
June 2017 events at Augusta Health
Hurricane season begins June 1: Farmers keeping an eye on the weather
Nighttime closures planned Thursday, Friday nights on Route 29, Berkmar Drive projects
Virginia named a Top 10 state in Site Selection’s 2017 Prosperity Cup
Friendly City Fortune sweeps Harrisonburg
Staunton among recipients of $95K in Virginia Main Street grants
Waynesboro to begin removal of traffic signal at Rosser, 13th on June 1
ACC announces early season football game times, TV
Kickoff times announced for Virginia’s first three football games
Summer food program begins for children at risk of hunger
Virginia announces hiring of Trent Paulson as assistant wrestling coach
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 