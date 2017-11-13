Virginia, Virginia Tech to play prime time on Black Friday
The ACC has announced an 8 p.m. kickoff for the Virginia-Virginia Tech season finale in Charlottesville on Black Friday, Nov. 24.
The rest of the Week 13 schedule:
Friday, Nov. 24
- Miami at Pitt, noon, ABC
- Virginia Tech at Virginia, 8 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, Nov. 25
- Georgia at Georgia Tech – noon or 8 p.m., ABC – time determined after the games of Nov. 18
- Florida State at Florida, noon, ESPN
- Louisville at Kentucky, noon, SEC Network
- Boston College at Syracuse, 12:20 p.m., ACC Network
- Duke at Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m., RSN
- North Carolina at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU – network determined after the games of Nov. 18
- Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
All times are Eastern.
