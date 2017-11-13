Virginia, Virginia Tech to play prime time on Black Friday

The ACC has announced an 8 p.m. kickoff for the Virginia-Virginia Tech season finale in Charlottesville on Black Friday, Nov. 24.

The rest of the Week 13 schedule:

Friday, Nov. 24

Miami at Pitt, noon, ABC

Virginia Tech at Virginia, 8 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 25

Georgia at Georgia Tech – noon or 8 p.m., ABC – time determined after the games of Nov. 18

Florida State at Florida, noon, ESPN

Louisville at Kentucky, noon, SEC Network

Boston College at Syracuse, 12:20 p.m., ACC Network

Duke at Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m., RSN

North Carolina at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU – network determined after the games of Nov. 18

Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

All times are Eastern.