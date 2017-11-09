Virginia on track for record soybean yields, production

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced that the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service released the November Crop Production report today, showing that Virginia is on track for a record yield for soybeans, and increased yields for corn and peanuts from October. Cotton is holding steady, with forecast production still up 90 percent from 2016.

“Yield forecasts improved when compared with a month ago,” said Herman Ellison, Virginia state statistician. “Prospects for corn, soybeans and peanuts all increased based on Nov. 1, conditions. Harvest progress went well during the month of October and is wrapping up.”

Soybean production for Virginia is forecast at 26.6 million bushels, up seven percent from the October forecast and up 23 percent from 2016. Yield was estimated at 45 bushels per acre, up three bushels from last month and up nine bushels from a year ago. Acreage for harvest as beans was estimated at 590,000 acres, down 10,000 acres from the previous year.

“As of Oct. 29, more than half of the soybean crop was harvested,” Ellison said. “The farmers’ surveys showed an increase in yield expectations from Oct. 1. If realized, this will be the highest yield and production on record for soybeans .”

Virginia cotton production is projected to be 190,000 bales, unchanged from the October forecast and up 90 percent from last year. Cotton yields are forecast to average 1,099 pounds per acre, unchanged from last month and up 432 pounds per acre from the previous year. Producers expect to harvest 83,000 acres, unchanged from the October forecast and up 11,000 acres from 2016.

Corn production in Virginia is forecast at 52.4 million bushels, up one percent from the October forecast and up four percent from the previous crop. Yield was estimated at 154 bushels per acre, up two bushels from last month and up six bushels from the 2016 level. Acres for harvest as grain were estimated at 340,000 acres, unchanged from 2016.

Peanut farmers in Virginia anticipate harvesting 120 million pounds for 2017, up 57 percent from 2016. Acres expected to be harvested total 27,000 acres, up 6,000 from last year. Producers expect a yield of 4,450 pounds per acre, up 800 pounds from 2016.

“We thank all the farmers for taking time to complete the November Agricultural Yield Survey,” Ellison said. “We appreciate their efforts during the busy growing season.”

NASS gathered data for the November Crop Production Report from the Agricultural Yield Survey earlier this month. The monthly yield surveys begin in May with the focus on small grains through July and shift to row crops like corn and soybeans beginning in August through the remainder of the growing season.

All reports are available on the NASS website: nass.usda.gov/Publications/Calendar/reports_by_date.php.

For more information about Virginia surveys and reports, call the NASS Virginia Field Office at 800.772.0670, or visit nass.usda.gov/Statistics_by_State/Virginia/.