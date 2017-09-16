 jump to example.com

Virginia Tech, UVA students team up for sustainability

Published Saturday, Sep. 16, 2017, 12:08 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia may be rivals on the football field but when it comes to learning about sustainability and best practices in Europe, they are on the same team.

virginia tech uva sustainability

Students in the Sustainable Policy Making and Planning in Europe program visit the construction site of multimodal tunnels in Karlsruhe, Germany.

This summer marked the seventh time that students from both universities traveled to Switzerland, Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic, France, and Hungary to learn about sustainable practices in energy, transportation, and water quality. Faculty from Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia have guided that learning.

In four modules, the students study the fundamentals of sustainability and environmental policy making in modern Europe; Europe’s wicked sustainability challenges and the roles for civil society; water resource management, including global availability, significant threats, negative human impact, allocation and regulation, distribution, and equity; and how European cities promote walking, cycling, and public transport.

“Throughout the three-week trip, students evaluate innovative European sustainability planning and policy approaches and we challenge them to think about how these might work if imported to their communities in the United States,” said Ralph Buehler, associate professor of urban affairs and planning in the School of Public and International Affairs in the National Capital Region.

Buehler, an expert in sustainable transport, has led the group from Virginia Tech for five of the seven years. Todd Schenk, assistant professor of urban affairs and planning in Blacksburg, joined the program for the second consecutive year. Schenk’s focus is on environmental policy and planning and collaborative governance issues. Suzanne Moomaw, associate professor of urban and environmental planning at the University of Virginia is an expert in sustainable urban systems and taught water policy in the program for five summers.

Twenty students participated in the 2017  Sustainable Policy Making and  Planning in Europe program, eight of them from Virginia Tech and 12 from the University of Virginia. Open to graduate and undergraduate students in all majors, the program began prior to the trip with online preparation focusing on the differences in government structure, planning, and sustainability between the United States and Europe. Students also developed study questions and research goals.

“The University of Virginia and Virginia Tech collaboration gives students the benefit of expertise from both schools and builds new networks in the commonwealth to tackle the tough issues,” Moomaw said.

The students met with local architects, designers, planners, policy makers, and researchers who are taking on the most difficult problems not only in their own cities, but also in the world. Among these were experts from an international organization based in Hungary that is helping to advance sustainability-related policy making in new and future European Union member states and the Czech Republic with activists working on both refugee and Roma rights issues in Budapest.

Kristen Hornbaker, of King George, Virginia, a junior majoring in political science and public relations in theCollege of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences, said learning about the refugee crisis facing Hungary was of particular interest to her, the kind of problem she hopes to work on and help solve once she graduates.

The students spent one of the three weeks at Virginia Tech’s Steger Center for International Scholarship in Riva San Vitale, Switzerland, with a learning laboratory for water resource management located right in the adjacent neighborhood, Lugano.

In a daily course blog, students shared the day’s activities and their own realizations. Sam Chanesman, of Herndon, Virginia, a senior majoring in urban affairs and planning in the College of Architecture and Urban Studies and a 2017 Keystone fellow, wrote about how students studied and proposed solutions for Lake Muzzano, a polluted lake now protected by a Swiss nature conservancy.

Buehler’s module focusing on transport policy, planning, and sustainability centered in Switzerland and Germany. In Karlsruhe, Germany, the group heard about public transport from experts at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology and was invited to a presentation on public transport infrastructure at Karlsruhe Rail Infrastructure Company (KASIG), working on the city’s transport infrastructure project.

Josh Gritz, a fourth-year student majoring in architecture and civil engineering at the University of Virginia, commented, “Sustainable Europe is an exhilarating exercise in perspective-taking. The ability to experience almost a dozen exciting and contrasting cities in less than a month is invaluable, and opened my eyes to the myriad problems and solutions relating to sustainability. I now carry with me an internationally inspired set of skills (besides just LEED guidelines) to tackle sustainability problems here in America, in a time where sustainable practice is more pertinent than ever.”

During a side trip to Vienna, Calvin Tran, of Chantilly, Virginia, a senior majoring in political science in Virginia Tech’s College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences, observed some best practices. “All throughout the city, there were public bikes that could be rented, with designated bike lanes, too. Vienna seems to have very good bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure,” Tran blogged.

For more information on the Sustainable Policy Making and Planning in Europe program, contact Ralph Buehler.

   
Discussion
 
Highlights

Liberalsplainin' is not going to bridge the racial, political divide

It has become de rigueur among progressives to sneer down our noses at the working-class whites who feel that they are being left behind.

Performance-driven nonsense driving NASCAR sponsor moves

Tuesday September 12, 2017 will be a day of infamy in NASCAR for many years to come when it comes to sponsorship, dedication and commitment.

#Charlottesville: Divide, not unite

We now have the second side to the “both sides” dichotomy of #Charlottesville that President Trump tried to sell us on.

Is UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall on the hot seat?

You assume Bronco Mendenhall is secure at UVA in the second year of his five-year contract, and he probably is.

Events Calendar

Upcoming events in the Shenandoah Valley, Central Virginia and statewide from the Augusta Free Press Events Calendar. Don't see your event listed? Email augustafreepress2@gmail.com.

Grammy-nominated Four Freshmen performing at the Wayne Theatre on Sept. 16

The Wayne Theatre presents The Four Freshmen on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Petty Hearts bring Tom Petty tribute to Wayne Theatre on Sept. 22

Tom Petty tribute band The Petty Hearts are coming to the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Sept. 22.

Web Design, Marketing

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the editor of AugustaFreePress.com, is an award-winning journalist, author, TV and radio host, and an ESPN3 college football and baseball color commentator.

   
Recent Posts
Adopt a teacher, and give them teaching supplies
Deadline for Miss State Fair of Virginia quickly approaching
Now’s a good time to have chimneys, heating units inspected
Route 250 bridge work continues this weekend
Northam hits $16.3 million in campaign fundraising: Report
HRSA awards $3 million to Virginia health centers to tackle mental health, opioids
Virginia Transportation Construction alliance endorses Northam for governor
McAuliffe statement on planned protest in Richmond tomorrow
Speaker Howell on Anthem remaining in Virginia exchange
Northam statement on Anthem staying in the Virginia marketplace
Warner, Kaine on Anthem’s decision to re-enter Virginia healthcare markets
McAuliffe on Anthem decision to remain in Virginia marketplace
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA-UConn Preview
Herring announces lawsuit against Virginia-based tax debt settlement company
Trending news in the global foreign exchange market
UVA names Harvard grad school dean James E. Ryan next president
   
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 