Virginia Tech, UTC Aerospace Systems establish research and education partnership

Virginia Tech and UTC Aerospace Systems have established a comprehensive research and education partnership that will focus on two areas of vital interest to the university, the company, and the aerospace industry: secure aircraft wireless networking and power electronics.

Under the partnership the company, known as UTAS, will invest $1 million over five years to help fund joint research, as well as scholarships, student capstone projects, and student competitions.

As part of the agreement, UTAS will collaborate on research with the university’s Ted and Karyn Hume Center for National Security and Technology, Wireless@VT, the Center for Energy Harvesting Materials and Systems, and the Center for Power Electronics Systems.

The partnership reflects a growing relationship between UTAS and Virginia Tech, and follows a 2015 donation of $100,000 from the company to support scholarships and experiential learning opportunities in the university‘s College of Engineering. The philanthropic component of the new agreement, which will support similar learning opportunities, totals $500,000.

“We are excited to collaborate with one of the world’s leading suppliers of aerospace and defense products,” said Virginia Tech Vice President for Research and Innovation Theresa Mayer. “We have promising joint research underway. This master research agreement sets forth an efficient process to foster additional collaboration.”