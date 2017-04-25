 jump to example.com

Virginia Tech, UTC Aerospace Systems establish research and education partnership

Published Tuesday, Apr. 25, 2017, 8:46 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Virginia Tech and UTC Aerospace Systems have established a comprehensive research and education partnership that will focus on two areas of vital interest to the university, the company, and the aerospace industry: secure aircraft wireless networking and power electronics.

virginia techUnder the partnership the company, known as UTAS, will invest $1 million over five years to help fund joint research, as well as scholarships, student capstone projects, and student competitions.

As part of the agreement, UTAS will collaborate on research with the university’s Ted and Karyn Hume Center for National Security and Technology, Wireless@VT, the Center for Energy Harvesting Materials and Systems, and the Center for Power Electronics Systems.

The partnership reflects a growing relationship between UTAS and Virginia Tech, and follows a 2015 donation of $100,000 from the company to support scholarships and experiential learning opportunities in the university‘s College of Engineering. The philanthropic component of the new agreement, which will support similar learning opportunities, totals $500,000.

“We are excited to collaborate with one of the world’s leading suppliers of aerospace and defense products,” said Virginia Tech Vice President for Research and Innovation Theresa Mayer. “We have promising joint research underway. This master research agreement sets forth an efficient process to foster additional collaboration.”

Virginia Tech’s agreement with UTAS comes amid a push by the university to deepen its relationships with industry. In January, Virginia Tech announced the creation of a business engagement center to help advance this goal.

UTAS is one of the world’s largest suppliers of technologically advanced aerospace and defense products. It is a unit of United Technologies Corp., which is based in Farmington, Connecticut.

“Our partnership with Virginia Tech will help us execute against two of our company’s most important objectives — developing the most-advanced technologies in the world and training the next generation of engineers,” said UTAS Vice President of Engineering and Technology Geoff Hunt. “With its leading capabilities in wireless systems and power electronics and its proximity to key federal agencies, the university is uniquely positioned to help us achieve these goals.”

“We appreciate UTC Aerospace Systems’ generosity and engagement,” said College of Engineering Interim Dean G. Don Taylor, the Charles O. Gordon Professor of Industrial and Systems Engineering. “Industry relationships enhance the education we provide. They enable us to be a valuable pipeline of talent to leading companies. They help fuel our research — and increase the likelihood that discoveries will be applied.”

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
McAuliffe, Virginia Council on Women announce STEM Essay Contest winners
Virginia Executive Mansion receives Paralyzed Veterans of America Award
Virginia members urge congressional leadership to protect miners’ healthcare
Northam slams Trump administration move to expand offshore drilling off Virginia coast
McAuliffe announces $365,000 federal grant for Virginia public safety agencies
Schiff, Kaine send letter to President Trump asking for legal basis of Syria strike
The most essential factors to consider when choosing an online casino
Rain cancels #8 UVA baseball game with Radford
UVA finds way to dramatically speed cancer research
Radio spot promoting AWE Night of the Superstars
Three leading causes of hearing loss
Drug dealing pimp sentenced to 18 years in prison
Charlottesville earns National SolSmart Award for advancing solar energy growth
Study: High-quality, early childhood education has significant benefits
Governor McAuliffe, First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe recognize Arbor Day
Jimmie Johnson takes Food City 500 at Bristol
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 