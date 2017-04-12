 jump to example.com

Virginia Tech researcher seeks new ways to treat aggressive brain tumors

Published Wednesday, Apr. 12, 2017, 7:18 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

brainIf diagnosed today, a glioblastoma brain cancer patient has on average a year to live. Surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy have yet to prove effective for patients stricken with the deadly brain tumor.

A Virginia Tech researcher, Scott Verbridge, assistant professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics in the College of Engineering, is working on an innovative cancer treatment using the physical properties of tumors as effective alternative targets for next-generation therapies.

“The differences between healthy and tumorous tissues go far beyond the genetic mutations that deregulate cell growth,” said Verbridge, a faculty member in the Virginia Tech – Wake Forest School of Biomedical Engineering and Sciences. “There are profound differences in all aspects of tumor cell behavior and these translate into alterations in the very physical nature of these tissues. For example, breast tumors are often identified due to the tissue stiffening that is associated with this disease.”

Verbridge has received a National Science Foundation Faculty (NSF) Early Career Development Award that will enable his work with tumor engineering and teaching and mentoring undergraduate and graduate students in the Laboratory of Integrative Tumor Ecology.

The team is specifically looking into fundamental cellular responses to pulsed electric fields that have been used to destroy tumors. The isolated pulses will be applied in combination with complementary treatments, such as chemotherapy. The hope is to identify synergistic effects that will ultimately benefit patients.

This research builds upon Verbridge’s previous work to identify pulse parameters leading to tumor cell-specific ablation and sub-lethal pulses, driving regression of malignancy in three-dimensional model tumors.

The experimental techniques developed will also enable therapy testing on small cell number samples, such as those collected from patient biopsies, and will thus help advance personalized cancer medicine.

“I am so thankful to the NSF for providing my lab this unique opportunity to be able to focus on the basic science underpinning this important translational research,” said Verbridge, a member of the Tumor Recurrence and Progression Program of the Wake Forest Comprehensive Cancer Center and Faculty of Health Sciences. “To be able to continue to expand the educational and student training aspects of this work that ultimately make my job so rewarding.”

The Laboratory of Integrative Tumor Ecology is supported by the Institute for Critical Technology and Applied Science, the Macromolecules Innovation Institute, and the Virginia Tech Center for Drug Discovery.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Belmont Bridge pedestrian reconfiguration update
Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance crowdsources ideas
Squirrels end odd night with 10th inning walk-off
Liberty scores season-high in runs in rout of James Madison
Salem’s seven-run fifth sinks Lynchburg
Men’s lacrosse: No. 18 UVA rolls to win over Robert Morris, 13-7
Six-run seventh pushes EMU past SVU, 12-8
No. 12 UVA knocks off VCU, 9-4
New robotics teaching lab enhances engineers’ skills
Kaine urges Trump to empower states in fight against opioid epidemic
The 3 Redneck Tenors coming to the Wayne Theatre
Warner, 20 colleagues demand explanation from United Airlines
Quinnipiac: Perriello leads Dem race, both Ds lead Rs in early look at November
Robbery attempt thwarted by Waynesboro Police
Putting off dealing with hearing loss can have far-reaching effects
Bridgewater College exhibition features artifacts from around the world
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 