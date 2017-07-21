 jump to example.com

Virginia Tech researcher part of $14 million NSF program for improved genomic tools

Published Friday, Jul. 21, 2017, 8:50 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Parasitic plant researcher Jim Westwood is one of eight researchers selected for funding by a new $14 million National Science Foundation grant program that helps scientists develop genomic tools to better understand the structure and function of organisms.

virginia techWestwood, a professor of plant pathology, physiology, and weed science in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, studies how parasitic plants, such as Cuscuta, are able to invade their hosts and steal water and food without providing anything in return.

Westwood’s award will allow him to expand the use of Cuscuta as a research model system by developing plant transformation methods to genetically test gene function and providing techniques and tips on growing Cuscuta to other scientists.  He will also develop instructional materials about the model system to be used at the high school and college levels.

Cuscuta provides a fresh perspective for understanding plant science because its evolution to parasitism has resulted in exaggerated features that push the boundaries of plant capabilities,” writes Westwood, who is also affiliated with Virginia Tech’s Fralin Life Science Institute.

“For example, Cuscuta seedlings can identify host locations and grow toward them, demonstrating an ability to detect and respond to other plants in their environment.”

This summer, Roanoke Valley Governor’s School for Science and Technology student Madelyn Nichols will assist Westwood with the project, along with other Virginia Tech graduate and undergraduate students.  The project is funded for three years.

Known specifically as the Enabling Discovery through Genomic Tools program, the award is administered by NSF’s Biological Science Directorate, and awardees include researchers from other universities such as Oregon State University, Pennsylvania State University, and Michigan State University.

“EDGE awards can bridge significant gaps in genomic research capabilities,” said James Olds, NSF assistant director for Biological Sciences. “Every breakthrough made by one of these projects has the potential to lead to many more discoveries, as they will provide valuable new tools for entire fields of science.”

Westwood is an expert in the field of parasitic plants.  In 2016, he and a team of researchers determined that parasitic plants use horizontal gene transfer, which is a non-sexual type of transfer that allows them to steal DNA from a host plant.  In 2014, he discovered cross-species movement of messenger RNA, a potentially new form of plant communication between parasitic plants and their hosts.

Cuscuta, also known as dodder, is detrimental to crop growth across the world, and new control strategies are desperately needed.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Kristen Paasch: Going after parental alienation
Augusta Health, Virginia Organizing to hold info session on deaf services
VDOT: Route 29 widening, Berkmar Drive projects complete
Warner, Kaine recommend two for U.S. Attorney for Western District of Virginia
Bold Alliance statement on issuance of FEIS for Atlantic Coast Pipeline
ACC has eight on 2017 Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List
House GOP leaders comment on FERC Atlantic Coast Pipeline report
Pardon me? No question that’s what Donald Trump needs to do
Allegheny-Blue Ridge Alliance on Atlantic Coast Pipeline FERC report
FERC releases favorable environmental report for Atlantic Coast Pipeline
Virginia unemployment rate drops to 3.7 percent
Five vital tips for running a home business
What we know about Waynesboro city attorney switch: Not much
Jodd Carter homers in 10-4 Hillcats victory
How to develop your marketing strategy
Best mobile forms software for your company
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 