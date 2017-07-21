Virginia Tech researcher part of $14 million NSF program for improved genomic tools

Parasitic plant researcher Jim Westwood is one of eight researchers selected for funding by a new $14 million National Science Foundation grant program that helps scientists develop genomic tools to better understand the structure and function of organisms.

Westwood, a professor of plant pathology, physiology, and weed science in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, studies how parasitic plants, such as Cuscuta, are able to invade their hosts and steal water and food without providing anything in return.

Westwood’s award will allow him to expand the use of Cuscuta as a research model system by developing plant transformation methods to genetically test gene function and providing techniques and tips on growing Cuscuta to other scientists. He will also develop instructional materials about the model system to be used at the high school and college levels.

“Cuscuta provides a fresh perspective for understanding plant science because its evolution to parasitism has resulted in exaggerated features that push the boundaries of plant capabilities,” writes Westwood, who is also affiliated with Virginia Tech’s Fralin Life Science Institute.

“For example, Cuscuta seedlings can identify host locations and grow toward them, demonstrating an ability to detect and respond to other plants in their environment.”