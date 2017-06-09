Virginia Tech, Project Wing, and partners team up with NASA on unmanned traffic management

Unmanned aircraft operations at Virginia Tech this week field-tested technology designed to allow multiple aircraft to safely share the same airspace, paving the way for broader integration of these vehicles.

The flights were part of a national campaign to test an unmanned traffic-management research platform developed by NASA.

Widespread commercial use of unmanned aircraft systems, or UAS, will entail a variety of aircraft controlled by different operators conducting unrelated missions in the same airspace. A traffic management system, which could evaluate submitted flight plans, monitor aircraft in flight, and alert users to any changes or potentially hazardous conditions, will allow these varied operations to coexist smoothly, especially in the relatively limited low-altitude airspace targeted by most commercial operators.

“Previously, there was very little air traffic below 500 feet; now we have the potential for millions of aircraft flying in that airspace,” said Mark Blanks, the director of the Virginia Tech Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership, which operates the university’s Federal Aviation Administration-designated UAS test site. “Being able to handle that kind of volume safely and efficiently will determine whether a lot of the UAS applications in development will be commercially viable over the long term.”

Unmanned traffic management will be particularly critical for UAS operations in urban areas, where the airspace is expected to be more crowded; developing procedures to conduct flights safely in those environments is one of the primary research areas at the Virginia Tech test site.

The test flights in Blacksburg were designed to mimic what operators might encounter if widespread commercial UAS flights beyond line of sight become commonplace. Multiple aircraft carried out a variety of simulated missions simultaneously, using different software interfaces to communicate with NASA’s central cloud-based platform and respond to changes in the airspace.