Virginia Tech lights up second half, tops Wake Forest, 99-90

Wake Forest cut a 12-point Virginia Tech lead to four in the final minute, but the Hokies held on for a 99-90 win in the second round of the 2017 ACC Tournament on Wednesday.

Tech (22-9, 11-8 ACC) trailed 44-37 at the half, but shot a blistering 61.5 percent (16-of-26) from the floor in the second half, hitting 7-of-13 from three-point range.

The seventh-seeded Hokies led 91-79 after a pair of free throws by Zach LeDay with 1:06 to go, but the 10th-seeded Demon Deacons (19-13, 10-10 ACC) pulled to within 94-90 on the second of two free throws by Dinos Mitoglou with 29 seconds left.

Justin Bibbs missed the second of a two-shot foul with 27 seconds left to open the door further for Wake, but LeDay rebounded a miss from three by Brandon Childress with 17 seconds left and made two free throws to push the margin back to seven.

LeDay, who finished with 31 points and 15 rebounds, made two more free throws with four seconds left to close it out.

Bryant Crawford had 21 to lead Wake Forest, which now awaits its NCAA Tournament fate.

Virginia Tech advances to the ACC Tournament quarterfinals Thursday to face #2 seed Florida State (24-7, 12-6 ACC).