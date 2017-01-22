 jump to example.com

Virginia Tech launching business engagement center

Published Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, 1:26 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

virginia techVirginia Tech is creating a business engagement center as part of a major push to expand and integrate its partnerships with leading companies.

A national search is underway for an executive director to head the center. The executive director will build a team of business development directors who can serve as primary points of contact for companies interested in a wide variety of partnership opportunities. There will be team members located in the National Capital Region and Roanoke — where Virginia Tech has campuses — as well as in Blacksburg.

“Industry looks to universities for a wide range of reasons, such as joint research, recruiting, and philanthropy,” Vice President for Research and Innovation Theresa Mayer said. “Right now, executives might have to reach out to separate offices at Virginia Tech for each of those functions. By creating an engagement center to help with all their needs, we’re responding to industry’s strong preference for an easier, one-stop process.”

The engagement center’s executive director will jointly report to Mayer and Vice President for Advancement Charlie Phlegar. Fundraising functions currently overseen by the university’s Office of Corporate and Foundation Relations will be handled through the engagement center, but the center’s business development directors will focus on helping companies with all their partnership interests, not just philanthropy.

Virginia Tech Associate Vice President of Development for Colleges Mike Moyer is playing a lead role implementing the engagement center model.

“Companies should be able to pick up the phone and speak with their own point person who can provide a 360-degree-view of their existing partnerships and highlight new opportunities to work together,” Moyer said. “This should lead to deeper relationships, with many benefits for the university and its partners.”

The shift to an engagement center is in keeping with other strategic efforts to make it easier for major companies to partner with Virginia Tech, including recent agreements with Facebook and Lockheed Martin that simplify the process of setting up joint research projects.

“Corporate partnerships help ensure that the commercialization potential of our problem-focused research can be realized, which is essential to our land-grant mission of seeing knowledge used in ways that benefit society,” Mayer said. “Our relationships with companies help our students find jobs, and these relationships generate revenue through gifts or sponsored projects. We have robust partnerships with many companies, but there’s tremendous potential for growth in this area. The business engagement center will be an important resource for companies — and for our many faculty members who are excited to partner with industry.”

Ed Krause is global manager for external alliances at Ford Motor Company, which has a longstanding and multifaceted research relationship with Virginia Tech and the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute. He said companies welcome the “one-stop shopping” potential of business engagement centers at universities, but he “probably can’t name five schools right now that have that model fully in place and working.”

“Even many large companies like Ford are very lean, and people are very busy,” Krause added. “Sometimes just the effort of having to find out whom to talk to can put enough friction in the system to slow or stop a potentially valuable interaction. The business engagement center model addresses this.”

Daryl Weinert helped establish an engagement center for the University of Michigan’s College of Engineering, which proved so successful that the model was adopted university-wide.

“The idea is that, by making it simpler for external entities to interact and find useful assets to them, more will happen overall, and we’ve seen that,” said Weinert, who is now Michigan’s associate vice president for research, business operations.

Five years after creating an engagement center, corporate philanthropy to Michigan’s engineering college had risen by 40 percent, Weinert said. The university-wide center has also helped the regional economy, he said, citing how the center marshalled corporate support as part of successful effort to persuade the federal government to locate a regional patent and trademark office in Detroit.

“Universities and companies can benefit in so many different ways from working together that it can be easy to overlook opportunities if you don’t have anyone focused on the relationship as a whole,” Mayer said. “By creating this center, we are bringing that big-picture focus to Virginia Tech.”

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

AAA: Gas prices trending back downward

Across the Mid-Atlantic region, gas prices are slowly retreating, with many regions dropping two to five cents in the last week.

Marial Shayok: Improved play keys UVA in ACC winning streak

Marial Shayok came out of the gate looking like the latest in a line of UVA guards picking up the slack for guys lost to the NBA.

Your game MVP for #16 UVA: Would you believe Jack Salt?

Remember when UVA center Jack Salt got two minutes at Pitt? Two minutes for the starting center. That same Jack Salt couldn’t get off the court Saturday. Literally.

Movie on Augusta County WWII POW camp screening at the Wayne Theatre

The Wayne Theatre is hosting a screening of a documentary about an Augusta County World War II POW camp.

UVA Board of Visitors to begin organizing presidential search

UVA President Teresa A. Sullivan has asked the Board of Visitors to begin a presidential search process that will determine her successor.

Can Trump revive manufacturing? Waynesboro as a case study

Waynesboro isn’t the Rust Belt, but if you know the city’s economic history at all, well, it isn’t all that different.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Trump, Democrats and the media

Chris Graham talks about the upcoming inauguration, protests by Democrats and the whining of the news media in today's Street Knowledge podcast.

Bathroom bill is dead: But what about that LGBT anti-discrimination bill?

Minutes after killing the bathroom bill, a GOP-controlled committee killed a bill that would have protected LGBT individuals from being fired for being gay.

Study: UVA slashes opioid use while improving pain scores

A study of more than 100,000 surgical cases at UVA Health System found patients’ pain scores improved even as doctors gave fewer opioids.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Wrapping #16 UVA road win

Chris Graham breaks down the 71-54 road win for #16 UVA at Boston College on this installment of Street Knowledge.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 