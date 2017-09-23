Virginia Tech institute launches effort to help government embrace big data

“In recent years, we’ve seen big data revolutionize the way business leaders approach decision-making,” said Sallie Keller, director of the Biocomplexity Institute of Virginia Tech’s Social and Decision Analytics Laboratory. ”It’s time to level the playing field. Together, we can bring those same benefits to the public sector and improve day-to-day life in our communities.”

This statement from Keller marked the conclusion of her laboratory’s third annual Data Science for the Public Good Program (DSPG), a 10-week learning experience where students and faculty team up to tackle persistent problems in local, state, and federal government.

Leaders in law enforcement, education, transportation, and emergency services were in attendance for the DSPG symposium, where students presented the results of their initial data analyses — studies that Keller’s lab will pursue in greater depth throughout the coming year.

One of these project sponsors was Capt. Bruce Benson, a 23-year veteran of the Arlington County Police Department. Serving a population of nearly 230,000, his department is interested in learning where they could invest their time and resources to better prevent crime.

“As officers, we know what we’re seeing out there on our beats every day; we have training and professional experience telling us how to approach those problems. What we want to see more of is the big picture, the factors that led up to that moment where we had to intervene,” said Benson. “The great thing about working with the DSPG program is that they can combine our crime data with other sources of information to give us a better, more accurate picture of what’s actually happening out there.”

Benson represents a growing number of government agencies seeking to expand the role big data plays in their day-to-day operations. Since launching the pilot program in 2015, DSPG has expanded to serve five Virginia counties, including regional agencies like the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority and national organizations like the U.S. Army Research Institute.