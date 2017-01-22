Published Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, 10:22 pm
Front Page » Sports » Virginia Tech holds off Clemson, wins 82-81
Virginia Tech went on the road and won a nail-biter over Clemson, 82-81. Seth Allen hit several big shots to spearhead the Hokies offense as he scored 17 points and dished out 6 assists. Jaron Blossomgame led the Tigers with 20 points.
