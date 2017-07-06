 jump to example.com

Virginia Tech expert projects a soft tone from Trump-Putin summit

Published Thursday, Jul. 6, 2017, 7:12 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Hours before his much anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump seems to be ready to soften discussions of Russian meddling into the U.S. elections, according to a Virginia Tech expert in international affairs.

donald trump“President Trump will raise the issue of interference but without directly accusing President Putin of being behind it,” said Yannis Stivachtis, director of the International Studies Program in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences’ Department of Political Science.

“President Putin will most probably deny any official Russian interference in U.S. Presidential elections without at the same time denying the possibility of Russian hackers being behind it. The two presidents will agree to work together to address issues of cyber security.”

 

Quoting Yannis Stivachtis on the Trump-Putin summit

“Presidents Trump and Putin will pledge their commitment to working together towards the gradual normalization of the relations between the two countries. This would include fighting ISIS, addressing the Syrian issue, and working together on the North Korean issue.”

“In the case of Ukraine, the two presidents will pledge to find a solution that could satisfy all sides concerned — Ukraine, NATO and Russia.”

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
McAuliffe announces opening of two Route 29 Solutions projects in Albemarle County
Kaine renews focus on protections for LGBTQs from housing discrimination
McAuliffe statement on execution of William Morva
Mary Baldwin University welcomes new director of alumni engagement
Democratic Party of Virginia names Chris Bolling executive director
Sen. Warner urges Defense Department not to rescind contracts for foreign-born military recruits
Game Notes: Turks looking to win fifth in a row
Online gambling business in New Zealand: Interesting facts
One critically injured in Staunton fire
Puckett shuts down Lynchburg in 6-2 defeat
Are you trying to set up your own business? Here’s why it’s important to hire a business accountant
Lee Hnetinka’s Darkstore changing the delivery services for online retail businesses
Huffstetler launches four-day tour of Fifth District
State Fair names Commercial Wine Competition medal winners
Study: Maintaining forests vital to health of Chesapeake Bay
BRITE acquires transit facility, welcomes provider and new buses
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 