Virginia Tech community launches crowdfunding campaign to prep high schoolers for STEM careers

“I remember putting together these little robots, setting them down on the table and just watching them run,” said Alexander Ford, a rising sophomore in Virginia Tech’s College of Engineering. “That was 10 years ago, and it’s still stuck with me.”

This defining moment that set Ford on the path to becoming an electrical engineer came about at the very first Kids’ Tech University (KTU) — an educational program geared toward giving local grade schoolers unique, hands-on experiences in the sciences.

Video : https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=RoCOeLsmASE

Since launching in 2007, demand for this program has skyrocketed, and KTU has expanded to serve thousands of kids throughout the commonwealth. Now, a decade later, you can find some of the inaugural class of KTU “graduates” back at Virginia Tech as college students, eager to pass on their passion for science on to a new generation.

“It’s exciting to see these students coming back, and not only are they majoring in a STEM field, they’re actively seeking to volunteer and give other students the same KTU experience that inspired them,” said Kristy Collins, director of education and outreach at the Biocomplexity Institute of Virginia Tech.

This push to make KTU accessible to as many students as possible will culminate with a flash-fundraising campaign on Virginia Tech’s new crowdfunding platform. Faculty, students, and alumni will lead the 45-day effort to raise $6,000 — funds that will allow KTU to reach a whole new audience: high schoolers.