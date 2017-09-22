Virginia Tech cadets chosen to highlight the colors at ODU football game

Virginia Tech cadets Miles Keane, of Ridgewood, New Jersey; Curt Batchelor, of Merritt Island, Florida; and Shane Schipper, of Frederick, Maryland, will receive the flags at Saturday’s football game against Old Dominion University.

The Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets and the Virginia Tech football team continue their proud partnership to highlight the colors during the pre-game ceremony at every football game.

Three football players, chosen because of their performance in the last game or at practice, carry the American flag, the state flag, and the team’s spirit flag as they lead the team onto the field. They deliver them to cadets at the south end of the field.

The cadets, also selected based on their performance during training, render honor to the flags and then carry them off the field. At home games, three first-year cadets are selected, and one or two upper-class cadets travel with the team and receive the flags at away games.

Keane, a first-year cadet majoring in engineering in the College of Engineering with a minor in leadership studies from the corps’ Rice Center for Leader Development, was chosen for the high level of motivation he provides his peers. He is the recipient of a corps Emerging Leader Scholarship and is in Army ROTC.

Batchelor, a first-year cadet majoring in national security and foreign affairs in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences with a minor in leadership studies, was chosen for discipline and dedication to his own development. He is the recipient of an Emerging Leader Scholarship and is in Army ROTC.