Virginia Tech cadets chosen to highlight the colors at the Duke game

Virginia Tech cadets Sean Quiterio of Centreville, Virginia; Joseph Cioffari of Midland Park, New Jersey; Daniel Guerrisi of Long Island, New York, will receive the flags at Saturday’s football game against Duke.

The Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets and the Virginia Tech football team continue their proud partnership to highlight the colors during the pre-game ceremony at every football game.

Three football players, chosen because of their performance in the last game or at practice, carry the American flag, the state flag, and the team’s spirit flag as they lead the team onto the field. They deliver them to cadets at the south end of the field.

Cadets, also selected based on their performance during training, render honor to the flags and then carry them off the field. At home games three first-year cadets are selected, and one or two upper-class cadets travel with the team and receive the flags at away games.

Quiterio, a first-year cadet majoring in general engineering in the College of Engineering with a minor in leadership studies from the corps’ Rice Center for Leader Development, was chosen for his high standards and determination that set him apart from his peers. He consistently scores well on cadet knowledge tests and keeps an impeccable room, setting the example for others in his company. He is the recipient of an Emerging Leader Scholarship and in Air Force ROTC.

Cioffari, a first-year cadet majoring in general engineering with a minor in leadership studies, was chosen for his commitment to his own leadership development. He is passionate about selfless service, which is evident through his willingness to assist his peers and ensure the success of his class. He is the recipient of an Emerging Leader Scholarship and in Navy ROTC.

Guerrisi, a first-year cadet majoring in general engineering with a minor in leadership studies from the corps’ Rice Center for Leader Development, was chosen for his maturity and initiative. He has provided strong influence in the completion of major tasks, taking on a leadership role in the creation of his company’s homecoming banner and starting a professional development-based book club among his peers. He is the recipient of an Emerging Leader Scholarship and in Navy ROTC.