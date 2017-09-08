 jump to example.com

Virginia Tech cadets chosen to highlight the colors at the Delaware game

Published Friday, Sep. 8, 2017, 9:57 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Virginia Tech cadets Ryan Elmiger of Lincroft, New JerseyBrian “Buck” Hilferty of Basking Ridge, New Jersey; and Madison Schickel of Fredericksburg, Virginia, will receive the flags at this week’s football game against Delaware.

cadets virginia tech colors

Madison Schickel, Brian “Buck” Hilferty, and Ryan Elmiger

The Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets and the Virginia Tech football team continue their proud partnership to highlight the colors during the pre-game ceremony at every football game.

Three football players, chosen because of their performance in the last game or at practice, to carry the American flag, the state flag, and the team’s spirit flag as they lead the team onto the field. They deliver them to cadets at the south end of the field.

The cadets, also selected based on their performance during training, render honor to the flags and then carry them off the field. At home games, three first-year cadets are selected and one or two upper-class cadets travel with the team and receive the flags at away games.

Elmiger, a first-year cadet majoring in engineering in the College of Engineering, was chosen for exemplifying determination and teamwork during New Cadet Week. He is the recipient of a corps Emerging Leader Scholarship and in Air Force ROTC.

Hilferty, a first-year cadet majoring in finance in the Pamplin College of Business, was chosen for his tenacity and drive during New Cadet Week. He is the recipient of an Emerging Leader Scholarship and in Naval ROTC.

Schickel, a first-year cadet majoring in computational modeling and data analytics in the College of Science, was chosen for her willingness to volunteer for tasks during New Cadet Week and her teamwork. She is in Naval ROTC-Marine Option.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Drivers urged to watch for farm equipment on highways
Coming to Altria Theater: The Beach Boys on Nov. 12
Liberty announces 2017-18 Big South men’s basketball schedule
AAA: Potential for another gas price spike with Irma
Creative ways of promoting your business
Oran Safety Glass to invest $4.45 million to expand manufacturing operation in Greensville County
Route 641 bridge in Albemarle County to close for rehabilitation Sept. 11
Five Fulbright scholars begin studies at EMU Center for Justice and Peacebuilding
Virginia Tech Hyperloop team ventures to SpaceX for global competition
W&L classics professor awarded National Endowment for the Humanities grant
Frederick stuns Hillcats in ninth of Game 1, 10-9
No. 8 Virginia falls 2-1 to No. 1 UCLA Thursday
Sen. Warner on Equifax data breach
Kaine urges healthcare fix that helps rural Virginia
Charlottesville Area Transit Free Trolley to detour: Free rides on Route 7
St. Anne’s-Belfield School welcomes exchange students from Madrid
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 