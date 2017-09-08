Virginia Tech cadets chosen to highlight the colors at the Delaware game

Virginia Tech cadets Ryan Elmiger of Lincroft, New Jersey; Brian “Buck” Hilferty of Basking Ridge, New Jersey; and Madison Schickel of Fredericksburg, Virginia, will receive the flags at this week’s football game against Delaware.

The Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets and the Virginia Tech football team continue their proud partnership to highlight the colors during the pre-game ceremony at every football game.

Three football players, chosen because of their performance in the last game or at practice, to carry the American flag, the state flag, and the team’s spirit flag as they lead the team onto the field. They deliver them to cadets at the south end of the field.

The cadets, also selected based on their performance during training, render honor to the flags and then carry them off the field. At home games, three first-year cadets are selected and one or two upper-class cadets travel with the team and receive the flags at away games.

Elmiger, a first-year cadet majoring in engineering in the College of Engineering, was chosen for exemplifying determination and teamwork during New Cadet Week. He is the recipient of a corps Emerging Leader Scholarship and in Air Force ROTC.

Hilferty, a first-year cadet majoring in finance in the Pamplin College of Business, was chosen for his tenacity and drive during New Cadet Week. He is the recipient of an Emerging Leader Scholarship and in Naval ROTC.

Schickel, a first-year cadet majoring in computational modeling and data analytics in the College of Science, was chosen for her willingness to volunteer for tasks during New Cadet Week and her teamwork. She is in Naval ROTC-Marine Option.