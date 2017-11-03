Virginia Tech cadet chosen to highlight the colors during the Miami game
Cadet Matthew Schiefer, of Powhatan, Va., will receive the flags at this week’s football game against the University of Miami.
The Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets and the Virginia Tech football team continue their proud partnership to highlight the colors during the pre-game ceremony at every football game.
Three football players, chosen because of their performance in the last game or at practice, carry the American flag, the state flag, and the team’s spirit flag as they lead the team onto the field. They deliver them to cadets at the south end of the field.
The cadets, also selected based on their performance during training, render honor to the flags and then carry them off the field. At home games, three first-year cadets are selected, and one or two upper-class cadets travel with the team and receive the flags at away games.
Schiefer, a sophomore majoring in building construction in the College of Architecture and Urban Studies with a minor in leadership studies from the corps’ Rice Center for Leader Development, was chosen for his outstanding performance and the high standards to which he holds himself.
Schiefer is in the corps’ Citizen-Leader Track, where he shows his leadership skills.
