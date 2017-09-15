Virginia Tech cadet chosen to highlight colors at ECU game

The Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets and the Virginia Tech football team continue their proud partnership to highlight the colors during the pre-game ceremony at every football game.

Three football players, chosen because of their performance in the last game or at practice, carry the American flag, the state flag, and the team’s spirit flag as they lead the team onto the field. They deliver them to cadets at the south end of the field.

The cadets, also selected based on their performance during training, render honor to the flags and then carry them off the field. At home games three first-year cadets are selected, and one or two upper-class cadets travel with the team and receive the flags at away games.

Hill, a junior majoring in criminology in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences with a minor in leadership studies from the corps’ Rice Center for Leader Development, was chosen for his hard work and determination in everything he does.

“Cadet Hill not only serves as a squad leader, but he also serves as a role model and mentor for those around him,” said Ian Campbell, Hills’ commander in Delta Company and a senior from Johnstown, Pennsylvania, majoring in economics in the College of Science.

“Not only does he execute the duties of his position of squad leader, but he does it with intensity and enthusiasm,” said Campbell.

Hill is in Naval ROTC and is the recipient of a corps’ Emerging Leader Scholarship in addition to a Naval ROTC Scholarship.