Virginia Tech has business before Big Dance party
#7 seed Virginia Tech (21-9, 10-8 ACC) plays the winner of the Wake Forest-Boston College game on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the 2017 ACC Tournament.
Team Notes
- The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team has earned a bye in the first round of the 64th annual New York Life ACC Tournament.
- Tech finished the regular season 21-9 overall and 10-8 in ACC play. The Hokies tied for seventh place and are the seventh seed in the event.
- Virginia Tech guard Seth Allen has been named the ACC Sixth Man of the Year. Allen, a senior from Woodbridge, Virginia, has come off the bench in 24 of the 29 games in which he has appeared, averaging 13.1 points, 3.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds while playing close to 29 minutes per contest. He has scored in double-figures 21 times and enters the ACC Tournament with 20-or-more points in three of his last seven games. Allen scored the eventual game-winning basket in five of the Hokies’ 10 ACC wins this season.
- Allen was also named honorable mention All-ACC. He is joined by teammate Zach LeDay, who earned honorable mention honors for the second consecutive season. LeDay leads the Hokies in scoring and rebounding this season and scored in double figures in 28 of the 30 games to date.
