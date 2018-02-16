Virginia Tech Black Alumni Reunion set for April 13-15

In 2016, more than 500 alumni returned to campus for the reunion. At that time, President Tim Sands announced that Peddrew, who was admitted to Virginia Tech in 1953, would be awarded an honorary degree.

Since then, the university has made strides in creating a more diverse student body. In 2017, Sands announced a university goal to double the number of students from underrepresented and underserved groups by 2022.

The cost of registration for this year’s Black Alumni Reunion is $160. To learn more and register, visit: alumni.vt.edu/bar2018.