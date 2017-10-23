 jump to example.com
 

Virginia Tech alumnus Shane Wescott named North Carolina game Hokie Hero

Published Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 8:02 pm

Shane Wescott Virginia TechU.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Shane Wescott, a Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets alumnus who earned a degree in geosciences from the College of Science and a minor in leadership studies from the Rice Center for Leader Development in 2015, was selected as the Hokie Hero for Saturday’s football game against North Carolina.

The Hokie Hero program honors corps alumni who are deployed. Recipients are highlighted by Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop during their radio broadcast of Hokie football games, on the Corps of Cadets website, and in the Corps Review magazine.

Wescott is an infantry platoon commander currently deployed with 1st Battalion 3rd Marines to eastern Asia. He is transitioning through locations while participating in training exercises, such as Northern Viper in Japan, a bilateral exercise between the Marine Corps and the Japanese Self Defense Forces.

His battalion stands as a forward deployed force able to quickly respond to any crisis that arises in the Pacific theater.

 

