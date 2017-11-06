 jump to example.com
 

Virginia Tech alumnus Maj. Andrew Prunty named Miami game Hokie Hero

Published Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 12:47 pm

hokie heroU.S. Army Maj. Andrew Prunty, a Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets alumnus who earned a degree in history from the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences and a minor in leadership studies from the Rice Center for Leader Development in 2006, was selected as the Hokie Hero for Saturday’s football game against Miami.

The Hokie Hero program honors corps alumni who are deployed. Recipients are highlighted by Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop during their radio broadcast of Hokie football games, on the Corps of Cadets website, and in the Corps Review magazine.

Prunty is a signal advisor to the Office of the Program Manager-Saudi Arabian National Guard. Through a strategic modernization program, he and his team train, advise, and assist to increase the capability and capacity of the Ministry of the Saudi Arabian National Guard.

    

