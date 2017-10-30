Virginia Tech alum Navy Lt. Cmdr. Lauren Lawson named Duke game Hokie Hero

The Hokie Hero program honors corps alumni who are deployed. Recipients are highlighted by Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop during their radio broadcast of Hokie football games, on the Corps of Cadets website, and in the Corps Review magazine.

Lawson is deployed for to Al Udeid, Qatar, as a member of the Combined Air Operations Center. She is the chief of special instructions with the Combat Plans Division and provides the commander’s guidance to all air assets flying from more than 10 countries.