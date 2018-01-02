Virginia Tech alum Hoda Kotb named co-anchor of Today

Virginia Tech alum Hoda Kotb has been named co-anchor of Today, the flagship NBC morning news show.

Kotb, a 1986 graduate of Virginia Tech, made her official debut on Tuesday, joining Savannah Guthrie at the anchor desk during the first two hours of the morning news program.

She also will continue to co-host Today’s fourth hour with Kathie Lee Gifford.

“It’s 2018, and we are kicking off the year right because Hoda is officially the co-anchor of Today,” Guthrie announced after the program’s opening announcement featuring Kotb’s name for the first time. “This has to be the most popular decision NBC News have ever made and I’m so thrilled.”

After the pair replayed the opening program, Kotb noted her name was “pronounced right and everything.”

“I’m pinching myself,” said Kotb, who replaces Matt Lauer, who was fired on Nov. 28 after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced.

Kotb, who joined NBC News in 1998, had filled in as co-anchor since Nov. 29.