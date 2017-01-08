Virginia State Police busy with response to winter storm

Since the winter storm’s arrival in Virginia, Virginia State Police troopers have responded to more than 660 traffic crashes and aided more than 900 disabled vehicles statewide.

As of 8:30 a.m. Sunday, state troopers are aiding 15 stuck/disabled motorists and investigating three traffic crashes statewide.

State police have investigated one fatal crash, which occurred Saturday (Jan. 7) in Greene County. Icy roads were a factor in that crash. Fortunately, the majority of crashes on Saturday involved only damage to vehicles.

Due to extremely cold temperatures and icy conditions, State Police are still encouraging drivers to be patient and stay off the roads until temperatures rise and the roads can be treated by VDOT. To check road conditions, please call 511 or go to www.511virginia.org for the latest road condition updates. Virginians are asked to keep 911 and #77 lines open for emergencies.