Updated Virginia State Police accident numbers from winter storm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

From 12 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 7) through 6 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 8), Virginia State Police have responded to 772 traffic crashes and aided 1,234 disabled vehicles statewide. During the same time period, Virginia State Police have received a total of 3,928 calls for service.

With temperatures still well below freezing, any thawing that took place during the day will refreeze overnight and cause treacherous road conditions. Folks are still advised to stay home tonight and delay travel in the morning, if at all possible. To check road conditions in advance of leaving home, call 511 or go to www.511virginia.org.

State Police have still only investigated one reported traffic fatality – in Greene County. Fortunately, the majority of crashes have involved only damage to vehicles.

From 12:00 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 7) – 6:00 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 8):

Division I–Richmond (Metro Richmond/Northern Neck/Tri-Cities)

Traffic Crashes= 241

Disabled vehicles=229

Division II–Culpeper (Fredericksburg/Culpeper/Warrenton/Harrisonburg/Winchester)

Traffic Crashes=60

Disabled Vehicles=68

Division III-Appomattox (Charlottesville/Waynesboro/Staunton/Lynchburg/South Boston/South Hill)

Traffic Crashes=98

Disabled Vehicles=90

(Wytheville/Dublin/Galax/Bristol/Vansant/Wise)

Traffic Crashes=58

Disabled Vehicles=85

Division V-Chesapeake (Hampton Roads/Tidewater/Eastern Shore/Williamsburg/Franklin/Emporia)

Traffic Crashes=162

Disabled Vehicles=520

Division VI-Salem (Lexington/Clifton Forge/Roanoke/Blacksburg/Bedford/Martinsville/Danville)

Traffic Crashes=132

Disabled Vehicles=119

Division VII-Fairfax (Prince William/Loudoun/Arlington/Alexandria/Fairfax)

Traffic Crashes=21

Disabled Vehicles=123