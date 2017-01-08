Updated Virginia State Police accident numbers from winter storm
Published Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, 7:35 pm
From 12 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 7) through 6 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 8), Virginia State Police have responded to 772 traffic crashes and aided 1,234 disabled vehicles statewide. During the same time period, Virginia State Police have received a total of 3,928 calls for service.
With temperatures still well below freezing, any thawing that took place during the day will refreeze overnight and cause treacherous road conditions. Folks are still advised to stay home tonight and delay travel in the morning, if at all possible. To check road conditions in advance of leaving home, call 511 or go to www.511virginia.org.
State Police have still only investigated one reported traffic fatality – in Greene County. Fortunately, the majority of crashes have involved only damage to vehicles.
From 12:00 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 7) – 6:00 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 8):
Division I–Richmond (Metro Richmond/Northern Neck/Tri-Cities)
- Traffic Crashes= 241
- Disabled vehicles=229
Division II–Culpeper (Fredericksburg/Culpeper/Warrenton/Harrisonburg/Winchester)
- Traffic Crashes=60
- Disabled Vehicles=68
Division III-Appomattox (Charlottesville/Waynesboro/Staunton/Lynchburg/South Boston/South Hill)
- Traffic Crashes=98
- Disabled Vehicles=90
(Wytheville/Dublin/Galax/Bristol/Vansant/Wise)
- Traffic Crashes=58
- Disabled Vehicles=85
Division V-Chesapeake (Hampton Roads/Tidewater/Eastern Shore/Williamsburg/Franklin/Emporia)
- Traffic Crashes=162
- Disabled Vehicles=520
Division VI-Salem (Lexington/Clifton Forge/Roanoke/Blacksburg/Bedford/Martinsville/Danville)
- Traffic Crashes=132
- Disabled Vehicles=119
Division VII-Fairfax (Prince William/Loudoun/Arlington/Alexandria/Fairfax)
- Traffic Crashes=21
- Disabled Vehicles=123
Discussion