Virginia State Police busy with snow storm causing driving problems

The Central Virginia, Hampton Roads and Southside Virginia regions continue to be the busiest for Virginia State Police troopers’ calls for service Saturday. Fortunately, the majority of crashes have involved only damage to vehicles and there have been no reported traffic fatalities in Virginia.

Road conditions remain treacherous and Virginians are still advised to stay off the roads.

From midnight Saturday through noon Saturday, Virginia State Police have responded to 325 traffic crashes and 322 disabled vehicles statewide. During the same 12-hour period, Virginia State Police have received a total of 1,124 calls for service.

As of 11:45 a.m., troopers are still on scene of 37 traffic crashes and 35 disabled vehicles statewide.

From 12:00 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 7) – 12:00 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 7):

Division I–Richmond (Metro Richmond/Northern Neck/Tri-Cities)

Traffic Crashes= 86

Disabled vehicles=76

Division II–Culpeper (Fredericksburg/Culpeper/Warrenton/Harrisonburg/Winchester)

Traffic Crashes=19

Disabled Vehicles=17

Division III-Appomattox (Charlottesville/Waynesboro/Staunton/Lynchburg/South Boston/South Hill)

Traffic Crashes=38

Disabled Vehicles=29

Division IV-Wytheville (Wytheville/Dublin/Galax/Bristol/Vansant/Wise)

Traffic Crashes=35

Disabled Vehicles=33

Division V-Chesapeake (Hampton Roads/Tidewater/Eastern Shore/Williamsburg/Franklin/Emporia)

Traffic Crashes=84

Disabled Vehicles=103

Division VI-Salem (Lexington/Clifton Forge/Roanoke/Blacksburg/Bedford/Martinsville/Danville)

Traffic Crashes=60

Disabled Vehicles=41

Division VII-Fairfax (Prince William/Loudoun/Arlington/Alexandria/Fairfax)

Traffic Crashes=3

Disabled Vehicles=23

For road conditions, please call 511 or go to www.511virginia.org and not 911 or #77.