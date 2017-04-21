Virginia State Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Augusta County

A Bridgewater man is dead as a result of a motorcycle crash in Augusta County on Thursday,

Harry S. Judy, 60, of Bridgewater, was riding his motorcycle southbound on Wise Hollow Road (Route 698) north of Summit Church Road (Route 690) when he lost control of the vehicle around 8:05 a.m. Thursday. The motorcycle and driver slid off the right side of the road, striking an embankment and a street sign.

Judy was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.