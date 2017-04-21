Virginia State Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Augusta County
Published Friday, Apr. 21, 2017, 9:13 pm
Front Page » Events » Virginia State Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Augusta County
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
A Bridgewater man is dead as a result of a motorcycle crash in Augusta County on Thursday,
Harry S. Judy, 60, of Bridgewater, was riding his motorcycle southbound on Wise Hollow Road (Route 698) north of Summit Church Road (Route 690) when he lost control of the vehicle around 8:05 a.m. Thursday. The motorcycle and driver slid off the right side of the road, striking an embankment and a street sign.
Judy was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion