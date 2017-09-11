Virginia State Police investigating fatal Louisa County crash
Published Monday, Sep. 11, 2017, 11:39 am
Front Page » Events » Virginia State Police investigating fatal Louisa County crash
A Louisa man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Louisa County.
The crash occurred 11:45 p.m. on Byrd Mill Road, less than a mile south of Route 745. A 1988 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck was traveling south on Byrd Mill Road when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
The driver, Jason L. Riner, 40, of Louisa, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
