Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Lunenburg County

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 23, Trooper S.C. Hudson was called to the scene of a fatal crash near Kenbridge in Lunenburg County.

A 2007 Chevrolet Suburban traveling southbound on Route 601 about a quarter-mile north of Route 600 stopped in the roadway on the double yellow line. One passenger exited the vehicle to walk to his nearby residence.

A second passenger got out of the vehicle to change seats, moving into the seat behind the driver. As the passenger was switching seats, a northbound 2004 Dodge Dakota pick-up truck pulling a small boat trailer struck the open door of the SUV, causing it to close on the man. The passenger, Timothy L. White, 37, of South Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both vehicles remained at the scene. Neither driver was injured in the crash.

Charges are pending consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney. The crash remains under investigation.