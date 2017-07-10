 jump to example.com

Virginia State Police investigating fatal car accident in Orange County

Published Monday, Jul. 10, 2017, 4:50 pm

The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Orange County that occurred on Monday at approximately 8 a.m.

policeThe crash occurred on Route 15 – 2/10 of a mile north of Route 33, just north of the town of Gordonsville in front of the Inwood Restaurant.

A 2005 Mitsubishi four-door was traveling southbound on Route 15 when it crossed over into the northbound lanes of Route 15. The Mitsubishi struck a 2012 GMC pickup that was pulling a cattle trailer loaded with six cows. After the impact the GMC ran off the roadway to the right and struck three parked cars that were in the restaurant parking lot.

The driver of the 2005 Mitsubishi died at the scene as the result of injuries sustained in the crash and is identified as Jesse Lafon Nicholson, age 22, of Gordonsville.  The driver of the GMC, Daniel Lee Christian, age 47, of Mineral was transported to UVA Hospital. There were no other injuries since the parked vehicles were unoccupied. A local veterinarian examined the cattle and found that none of the them were injured and all were transported from the scene.

The causative factors that lead to the crash are still under investigation by Senior Trooper J. D. Jones. Several local agencies assisted at the scene that include Orange County Sheriff’s Office, VDOT, Orange County Fire and Rescue Units from Orange County and Barboursville.

