Virginia State Police investigating fatal car accident in Orange County
Published Monday, Jul. 10, 2017, 4:50 pm
Front Page » Events » Virginia State Police investigating fatal car accident in Orange County
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Orange County that occurred on Monday at approximately 8 a.m.
The crash occurred on Route 15 – 2/10 of a mile north of Route 33, just north of the town of Gordonsville in front of the Inwood Restaurant.
A 2005 Mitsubishi four-door was traveling southbound on Route 15 when it crossed over into the northbound lanes of Route 15. The Mitsubishi struck a 2012 GMC pickup that was pulling a cattle trailer loaded with six cows. After the impact the GMC ran off the roadway to the right and struck three parked cars that were in the restaurant parking lot.
The driver of the 2005 Mitsubishi died at the scene as the result of injuries sustained in the crash and is identified as Jesse Lafon Nicholson, age 22, of Gordonsville. The driver of the GMC, Daniel Lee Christian, age 47, of Mineral was transported to UVA Hospital. There were no other injuries since the parked vehicles were unoccupied. A local veterinarian examined the cattle and found that none of the them were injured and all were transported from the scene.
The causative factors that lead to the crash are still under investigation by Senior Trooper J. D. Jones. Several local agencies assisted at the scene that include Orange County Sheriff’s Office, VDOT, Orange County Fire and Rescue Units from Orange County and Barboursville.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion