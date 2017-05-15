 jump to example.com

Virginia State Police Insurance Fraud Program recognizes Fraud Fighters

Published Monday, May. 15, 2017, 5:49 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Nine Fraud Fighters Awards were presented on May 10 during Fraud Awareness Week at the Virginia Chapter of the International Association of Special Investigation Units (VA IASIU) annual training seminar in Richmond.

Fraud Fighters Awards are given yearly by the Virginia State Police Insurance Fraud Program (IFP) to individuals who go above and beyond in the fight against insurance fraud.

More than $21 million were paid to fraudulent claims in Virginia in 2016. Nationally, Insurance fraud is estimated to exceed $80 billion annually.

“Building a case against insurance fraud can be difficult,” said First Sgt. Steve Hall, Virginia State Police IFP coordinator. “And prosecuting insurance fraud can be even more of a challenge, so we certainly appreciate all the hard work of this year’s Fraud Fighters Awards winners.”

The Virginia General Assembly established the IFP in 1999 to initiate independent inquiries and investigations regarding suspected insurance fraud. The IFP established its Fraud Fighters Awards program in 2005.

Visit StampOutFraud.com to learn more about the Fraud Fighters Awards program and how you can help stamp out fraud in Virginia. Tips on insurance fraud can be submitted anonymously online or by dialing (877) 62FRAUD.

 

2017 Fraud Fighters Awards winners

— Bradley Gregor, Virginia State Police Special Agent Accountant, Culpeper

— Chris Brennan, Virginia State Police Special Agent, Culpeper

— David Walker, Virginia State Police Special Agent, Fairfax

— James Liston, Virginia State Police Special Agent, Culpeper

— Lee Wietz, Virginia Bureau of Insurance Senior Investigator

— Peggah Wilson, Assistant U.S. Attorney, Office for the Eastern District of N.C.

— Rusty Fitzgerald, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, Orange County

— Shawn McCurry, Virginia State Police Sergeant, Warrenton

— Tommy Southwick, Virginia Bureau of Insurance Senior Investigator

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Underwhelmed
Blanding, Kiser named to Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List
Warner presses federal agencies in wake of WannaCry
Wholesome Harvest Baking to invest $22 million in Roanoke
ZZ Top coming to Altria Theater
Staunton author featured at June 4 reading
Fulbright scholar publishes book on creativity and education in China
Tips for an affordable family vacation
MBU College of Education to bring best-selling author to campus
Bullpen helps VMI win five-hour-plus affair, 9-7
Lynchburg drops pair to Pelicans
Larry Keel Experience to open Lime Kiln Summer Concert Series
Virginia Organizing bringing attention to possible deportation
Johnson gem gives Squirrels series split
Winners of 2017 Virginia Fleet Safety Awards
Shepherd’s 3-hit day lifts Liberty to 8-6 win over VCU
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 