Virginia State Police Insurance Fraud Program recognizes Fraud Fighters

Nine Fraud Fighters Awards were presented on May 10 during Fraud Awareness Week at the Virginia Chapter of the International Association of Special Investigation Units (VA IASIU) annual training seminar in Richmond.

Fraud Fighters Awards are given yearly by the Virginia State Police Insurance Fraud Program (IFP) to individuals who go above and beyond in the fight against insurance fraud.

More than $21 million were paid to fraudulent claims in Virginia in 2016. Nationally, Insurance fraud is estimated to exceed $80 billion annually.

“Building a case against insurance fraud can be difficult,” said First Sgt. Steve Hall, Virginia State Police IFP coordinator. “And prosecuting insurance fraud can be even more of a challenge, so we certainly appreciate all the hard work of this year’s Fraud Fighters Awards winners.”

The Virginia General Assembly established the IFP in 1999 to initiate independent inquiries and investigations regarding suspected insurance fraud. The IFP established its Fraud Fighters Awards program in 2005.

Visit StampOutFraud.com to learn more about the Fraud Fighters Awards program and how you can help stamp out fraud in Virginia. Tips on insurance fraud can be submitted anonymously online or by dialing (877) 62FRAUD.

2017 Fraud Fighters Awards winners

— Bradley Gregor, Virginia State Police Special Agent Accountant, Culpeper

— Chris Brennan, Virginia State Police Special Agent, Culpeper

— David Walker, Virginia State Police Special Agent, Fairfax

— James Liston, Virginia State Police Special Agent, Culpeper

— Lee Wietz, Virginia Bureau of Insurance Senior Investigator

— Peggah Wilson, Assistant U.S. Attorney, Office for the Eastern District of N.C.

— Rusty Fitzgerald, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, Orange County

— Shawn McCurry, Virginia State Police Sergeant, Warrenton

— Tommy Southwick, Virginia Bureau of Insurance Senior Investigator