Virginia State Police graduates 126th generation of new troopers
The Commonwealth graduated its 126th generation of Virginia State Troopers on Friday.
The 30 new troopers received more than 1,600 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including defensive tactics, crime scene investigation, ethics and leadership, survival Spanish, police professionalism, firearms, judicial procedures, officer survival, cultural diversity and crisis management.
The members of the 126th Basic Session began their 29 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy March 23, 2017.
Upon graduation, the new troopers will report to their individual duty assignments across Virginia beginning Oct. 10, 2017, for their final phase of training. Each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area.
|New Trooper
|Hometown
|Assignment
|Garrett Wayne Albright
|Prince George
|Prince George
|Zachary Thomas Beaver
|Victoria
|Accomack
|Dennis Robert Bicking, Jr.
|Springfield
|Arlington
|Mark Allen Blankenship
|Evington
|Northampton
|Jay Matthew Boone
|Bluefield
|Northampton
|Lisa Anne Brooks
|Lynchburg
|Dinwiddie
|Billy Kendall Brown
|Clintwood
|Prince George
|Edward Aloysius Burns, III
|St. Augustine, Florida
|Arlington
|Harold Lee Campbell
Nathaniel Cole Chester
|Staunton
Jonesville
|Rockingham
Greensville
|Justin Curtis Clack
|Lewiston, Idaho
|Arlington
|Nathaniel Andrew Dayes
|Vinton
|Arlington
|Joshua Wayne Fowler
|Lafayette, New Jersey
|Frederick
|Matthew John Fox
|Roxbury, New Jersey
|York
|Devin Ryan Goode
|Fluvanna
|Hanover/Henrico
|Christopher William Greene
|Stanley
|Warren
|Mikel Nasef Hana
|Richmond
|Henrico
|Dustin Lee Hayden-Gross
|Marion
|Dickenson
|David Brent Jackson
|Gloucester
|New Kent
|Jose Arturo Macedo
|Clifton, New Jersey
|Hanover/Henrico
|Charles Gerard McKenna, II
|Northport, New York
|Henrico
|Donald Thomas Murphy
|Virginia Beach
|Norfolk/Virginia Beach
|Charles William Patton, Jr.
|Dillwyn
|Nottoway
|Devon Taylor Saul
|Gates, North Carolina
|Portsmouth/Suffolk/Chesapeake
|Jordon Ryan Sluss
|Honaker
|Tazewell
|Alfred Daniel Smith, III
|Smithfield
|Sussex
|John Gregory Sullivan
|Stafford
|Caroline
|Edward Aaron Taylor
|Brooklyn, New York
|Chesterfield
|Isaac Najee Thomas
|Roselle, New Jersey
|Arlington
|Steven Andrew Thompson
|Roanoke
|Arlington
Virginia State Police welcomes its 127th Basic Session on Oct. 25, 2017. State Police is still accepting applications for its Accelerated Lateral Entry Program (ALEP) which begins in April 2018, as well as for those new to a law enforcement career. Information on both the ALEP and the standard Virginia State Police Trooper-Trainee Academy is available at www.virginiatrooper.org.
