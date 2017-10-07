Virginia State Police graduates 126th generation of new troopers

The Commonwealth graduated its 126th generation of Virginia State Troopers on Friday.

The 30 new troopers received more than 1,600 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including defensive tactics, crime scene investigation, ethics and leadership, survival Spanish, police professionalism, firearms, judicial procedures, officer survival, cultural diversity and crisis management.

The members of the 126th Basic Session began their 29 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy March 23, 2017.

Upon graduation, the new troopers will report to their individual duty assignments across Virginia beginning Oct. 10, 2017, for their final phase of training. Each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area.

New Trooper Hometown Assignment Garrett Wayne Albright Prince George Prince George Zachary Thomas Beaver Victoria Accomack Dennis Robert Bicking, Jr. Springfield Arlington Mark Allen Blankenship Evington Northampton Jay Matthew Boone Bluefield Northampton Lisa Anne Brooks Lynchburg Dinwiddie Billy Kendall Brown Clintwood Prince George Edward Aloysius Burns, III St. Augustine, Florida Arlington Harold Lee Campbell Nathaniel Cole Chester Staunton Jonesville Rockingham Greensville Justin Curtis Clack Lewiston, Idaho Arlington Nathaniel Andrew Dayes Vinton Arlington Joshua Wayne Fowler Lafayette, New Jersey Frederick Matthew John Fox Roxbury, New Jersey York Devin Ryan Goode Fluvanna Hanover/Henrico Christopher William Greene Stanley Warren Mikel Nasef Hana Richmond Henrico Dustin Lee Hayden-Gross Marion Dickenson David Brent Jackson Gloucester New Kent Jose Arturo Macedo Clifton, New Jersey Hanover/Henrico Charles Gerard McKenna, II Northport, New York Henrico Donald Thomas Murphy Virginia Beach Norfolk/Virginia Beach Charles William Patton, Jr. Dillwyn Nottoway Devon Taylor Saul Gates, North Carolina Portsmouth/Suffolk/Chesapeake Jordon Ryan Sluss Honaker Tazewell Alfred Daniel Smith, III Smithfield Sussex John Gregory Sullivan Stafford Caroline Edward Aaron Taylor Brooklyn, New York Chesterfield Isaac Najee Thomas Roselle, New Jersey Arlington Steven Andrew Thompson Roanoke Arlington

Virginia State Police welcomes its 127th Basic Session on Oct. 25, 2017. State Police is still accepting applications for its Accelerated Lateral Entry Program (ALEP) which begins in April 2018, as well as for those new to a law enforcement career. Information on both the ALEP and the standard Virginia State Police Trooper-Trainee Academy is available at www.virginiatrooper.org.